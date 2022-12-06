Brendan Fraser gives shout-out to Eddie Murphy and Mike Myers as models of the realistic fat suit

Brendan Fraser discussed transforming into a 600lb man for The Whale in a conversation with Adam Sandler as part of Variety’s actors on actors.

The actor, 54, who stars in the Darren Aronofsky film, revealed that the 300-pound “fat suit” he wore for the film was filled with airsoft pellets, dried beans and marbles.

Describing his complex costume, Fraser said that careful attention had been paid to the suit to ensure it obeyed “the laws of physics and gravity.”

‘Maybe dried beans, marbles’: Brendan Fraser discussed his transformation into playing an obese man in a conversation with Adam Sandler as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors

“Those were shoulder-length sleeves,” he told Sandler. “There was a five-point harness that I was strapped into. Once I was in it I was in it all day until it came loose. The costume pieces themselves contain combinations of those little airsoft pellets, maybe dried beans, marbles. But the rule was that the whole look had to comply with the laws of physics and gravity, because we don’t see that in movies.’

He then gave a shout-out to the Farrelly brothers, Eddie Murphy, who starred in The Nutty Professor, and Mike Myers, who played Fat B**tard in the Austin Powers movies, for their thoughtful use of the fat suit.

“And I really looked at what the Farrelly brothers were doing. I watched what Mike Myers did, what Eddie Murphy did. That’s just the last 20 years.

“Before then, it’s a cut-out silhouette of a suit stuffed with stuffing, and it’s just an athletic actor in the suit. And it was all in the service of a mean joke.’

Realistic rendering: Fraser said extra care was taken to ensure the prosthetics “comply with the laws of physics and gravity”

Models: Fraser gave a shout-out to Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy for their use of a realistic “fat suit” at a time when such costumes were considered the butt of a “bad joke”

Fraser described his determination to portray the role as authentically as possible.

“It’s important to say this because there are those who are living with this disease. I felt empowered to be their voice and be as honest and as authentic as possible in the portrayal.

“Look, my weight has been all over the map. I gained weight to play this part, and it wasn’t enough – so the body had to get on top of that and the two worked together.”

Comeback role: The actor plays a 600-pound man hoping to reconnect with his estranged daughter in The Whale

In conversation: Fraser spoke with his former Airheads co-star Adam Sandler

Fraser also recalled the fallout from the weight loss he went through for his 1997 film George Of The Jungle, in which he wore little more than a loincloth on screen.

“You left Airheads and got very hunted for George of the Jungle. I was disappointed you looked so good. You shouldn’t do that to us,” Sandler joked to his former Airheads opponent.

‘The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe. George wears a loincloth,” he recalled of the costume.

‘I couldn’t remember my PIN’: Brendan said he struggled with his memory because of the diet she undertook for George Of The Jungle

‘You made us feel bad about yourself’: The Wedding Singer actor joked about Fraser’s George Of The Jungle transformation

“You did a good job with the character. But you did wrong because of us, man. You made us feel bad about ourselves,” the Wedding Singer actor continued.

But Fraser’s diet was not without consequences, and the actor said he struggled to remember his PIN because of his weight-loss program.

Starved of carbs. I would drive home after work and stop for something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn’t remember my PIN because my brain wasn’t working right. Bang the thing. I didn’t eat that night,” he said.

He’s back! The Whale marks Fraser’s first Hollywood project in nearly a decade and his first starring role in a film since 2013’s direct-to-DVD thriller Breakout

The Whale marks Fraser’s first Hollywood project in nearly a decade and his first starring role in a feature film since 2013’s direct-to-DVD thriller Breakout.

In the film, he plays a 600-pound gay man who is confined to a wheelchair and hopes to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where Fraser got emotional on stage during a standing ovation after the screening.

He then broke down again during another prolonged ovation at the London Film Festival screening last month.

The Whale is slated for a December 9 release.