Brendan Fraser cuts a suave figure in pinstripe suit at The Whale photocall at Venice Film Festival

His last role has already earned him Oscars.

And Brendan Fraser looked cheerful as he attended the photocall for his new movie The Whale at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

The actor, 53, stood out in a gray and white pinstripe jacket and matching trousers.

Brendan slipped on a light blue shirt, a brown belt, and a pair of shiny cream shoes.

He beamed as he posed with fellow cast members, Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink, Hong Chau and director Darren Aronofsky.

Sadie looked quintessentially stylish in a white cropped dress with black and metal hardwear details.

While Hong stunned in a lace white dress with a sweetheart neckline, showing off her roomy cleavage and small waist.

Darren stood out from the crowd in a lilac suit layered over the top of a black and white patterned shirt.

The cast’s appearance comes after the film reportedly received a standing ovation on its first showing.

The Whale is a psychological drama in which Brendan underwent a physical transformation and wore prosthetics to play a man who “lives with obesity.”

The official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”

It marks Brendan’s first starring role in a movie since 2013’s straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout, leading many fans to believe this is his comeback.