Brendan Fevola texts family goodbye during mid-air emergency: ‘I think I’m going to die’

Brendan Fevola has recalled the heartbreaking moment he texted his family “goodbye” during a shocking mid-air emergency on a flight.

The Melbourne-based radio star, 43, detailed the terrifying incident on her recent flight to Sydney, where her plane appeared to have a problem during landing.

Recounting the heartbreaking scare on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev and Nick On Wednesday’s show, Brendan confessed that he thought he was “going to die.”

She revealed that she sent a message to her four daughters – Mia, 24, Leni, 17, Lulu, 14, and Tobi, six, who she shares with Alex Cheatham – a heartfelt message because she feared the worst.

“I said, ‘I think I’m going to die.’ I actually texted the kids, literally texted them, just in case,” he told listeners.

The former AFL star said he became concerned after an initial attempt to ground the plane was suddenly aborted.

Brendan Fevola has recalled the heartbreaking moment he texted his family to say “goodbye” during a shocking mid-air emergency on a flight.

“Suddenly, the plane went up again and started shaking,” he explained.

‘I was like, ‘argh’… it came back up and floated, I think we were pretty close to the ground; we floated for a while and then the engine died.’

Brendan said there was a particularly scary moment during landing when he thought the plane “stopped working.”

“I looked at the lady next to me and thought, ‘What’s going on?’ We went up again, we went down again and we did it again,” he added.

“I told my kids, ‘I’m on the plane.’ We’ve tried to land twice and gotten back on. I’m a little scared. Just a message to say ‘I love you all,’ with love hearts.

The former Carlton Football Club champion admitted he was drinking wine during the on-air crisis.

“This is probably the saddest thing of all because I was drinking a beautiful Pinot Noir, but when you come down, you can’t have the glass in your hand, so I was drinking out of a paper cup,” he joked.

“I was thinking, ‘I’m going to die drinking red wine out of a paper cup’… Do I row it now or wait until we hit and drink it?”

Recounting the scare, she said she sent a message to her four daughters – Mia, 24, Leni, 17, Lulu, 14, and Tobi, six, who she shares with Alex Cheatham – a heartfelt message as she feared the worst.

‘This was what was going through my head. Anyway, then we landed.

Brendan said the pilot later told passengers that the landing problem arose because he was coming “too fast” for the prevailing tailwinds.

Brendan married makeup artist Alex in 2005 and they had three children together, while Brendan also adopted Alex’s daughter Mia from a previous relationship.

The couple divorced in 2014, but their separation was short-lived as they reunited that same year, before getting engaged again in 2016.

Brendan popped the question to Alex for the second time in front of his kids after he was crowned the winner of the 2016 season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia.