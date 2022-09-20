Brendan Aaronson wants to ‘be a legend’ for Leeds and has ‘got the golf bug’ since moving to England

Along with Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, the Leeds No. 7 also spoke about golf

Aaronson wants to stay in West Yorkshire until he becomes ‘a legend for the club’

USMNT attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson has vowed to become a ‘legend’ for Leeds United after a flying start to life in the Premier League under compatriot Jesse March.

The 21-year-old, branded the ‘Medford Messi’, scored his first goal for the club in their 3-0 win over Chelsea in August and also provided the first assist of the season in the Whites’ 1-1 draw against Everton.

Leeds fans, distinctly known for their chants and packing Elland Road on a weekly basis, have already embraced the American as they came up with an adopted version of Estelle’s famous 2008 hit – American Boy – featuring Kanye West.

Asked about his new life in Leeds ahead of the USMNT’s friendlies against Japan (on Friday) and Saudi Arabia (on September 27), Aaronson said: ‘They [the fans] see how hard I work and how much I’m willing to work for the team and I’ll always give 110 percent and I think they like that.

Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United recently featured in the team’s 5-2 loss against Brentford

The 21-year-old American national team player has thrived under American coach Jesse March in Leeds

“That’s the kind of team we have,” added the former Red Bull Salzburg player. ‘I’m really grateful to be at Leeds and I think everyone can see that I’m willing to work 110 per cent and give everything I can to help the team win.

‘And I just want to keep getting better and better and yes, be the best way I can be and hopefully be a legend for the club at some point.’

The Philadelphia Union academy product is two months away from representing his country at this year’s World Cup in Qatar starting in November, and could even start ahead of USMNT winger and captain Christian Pulisic, who is currently fighting for playing time at Chelsea.

“I think I had a good preseason and then it kind of pushed into the regular season and I think I was just able to click with the team, click with the coach, click with the players,” Aaronson said of . his adjustment to life in West Yorkshire since his $30.2 million move from Austria.

‘It just felt like a seamless fit for me and then it comes [with] the fans. Right off the bat I’m really grateful for all the support they’ve given me.’

Christian Pulisic (left), with Tyler Adams and Aaronson chatting about golf after Leeds’ 3-0 win

Aaronson scored his first EPL goal against Chelsea in August as Leeds now lie in 11th place

The second most expensive American player in Premier League history, along with Pulisic, who cost $35 million more than Aaronson ($65 million), was even seen in conversation with Aaronson’s teammate and USMNT player Tyler Adams.

The trio had a lengthy chat after Leeds’ 3-0 win at home to the Blues in the third week of the new Premier League season, infuriating some Chelsea fans.

Asked about the nature of the conversation with his compatriots, Aaronson told reporters from the USMNT training camp in Cologne, Germany: ‘I’ve been on the golf course, I’ve got a bit of a golf bug right now.’

“I’m lucky because in the area I’m in, there’s like five golf courses, just different, and they’re all over the place, too,” he added. “So it’s been fun, I mean, having Tyler there as well, it’s been good getting used to the area, being able to get food together.”

Leeds United next face Aston Villa at Elland Road on October 2 after The Whites’ home game against Nottingham Forest was postponed due to the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II last week.