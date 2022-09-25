Brenda Edwards reveals being on Loose Women is helping her ‘deal’ with the death of son Jamal

Breda Edwards has revealed that being on Loose Women is helping her “deal with” the tragic death of her son Jamal.

The former X Factor star, 53, was devastated when music mogul Jamal Edwards died in February, aged just 31, of cardiac arrhythmia after taking ‘recreational drugs’.

And in a new interview, Brenda says being at home “isn’t good for me” and admits it’s “important” that she stays busy because she tends to “think too much” when alone.

Dealing with: Breda Edwards has revealed that her presence on Loose Women is helping her come to terms with the tragic death of her son Jamal

The star returned to the ITV daytime panel in April, just two months after her son’s death, with Brenda supported by her Loose Women friends.

It is a great comfort to her to say that it is a great comfort to her to be on the program, Brenda told the Daily star: ‘It was important for me to start doing something again. If you stay in your own headspace, you start to doubt and start thinking about things. Being at home… that’s not good for me. I want to keep busy.’

The singer went on to say that if her son was still alive, he would encourage her to rise from her low moments.

RIP: The former X Factor star, 53, was devastated when music mogul Jamal Edwards died in February, aged just 31, of arrhythmias after taking ‘recreational drugs’

She said, “My son Jamal was such a hard worker. I am inspired by him to this day. If he was here, I know he would say to me, “Come on mommy, pick yourself up, dust yourself off and move on”.

“So it was important for me to be back on the show. That’s the way I deal with it. I’m not saying the way I handle it is right or wrong, it’s just what works for me. But I’ve had a lot of trauma and this is the best way to deal with it.”

Brenda added that the show was “really supportive” and the support she gets from both her peers and the audience “keeps me going.”

Candid: In a new interview, Brenda says being at home “isn’t good for me” and admits it’s “important” that she stays busy because she tends to “think too much” when alone

With a little help from my friends, the star returned to the ITV daytime panel in April, just two months after her son’s death, with Brenda backed by her Loose Women friends

Despite her brave face, the West End star is still fighting behind the scenes to cope with her emotions over the loss of her child, adding to the publication that people “should never go through this.”

Brenda reflected that the amount of trauma and pain she has experienced in her life is “almost laughable” and noted that one “couldn’t write” what happened to her.

In an effort to see a positive side in sharing her grief, Brenda says if she can only help one person by opening up, she’s “happy.”

Honest: ‘It was important for me to start doing something again. If you stay in your own headspace, you start to doubt and start thinking about things.”

Inspiration: ‘My son Jamal was such a hard worker. I am inspired by him to this day. If he was here I know he’d say to me “Come on mama, pick yourself up”

Earlier this month, Brenda burst into tears over Loose Women as she read a letter sent to her from King Charles after the death of her son Jamal.

The artist struggled to hold back tears as she read the letter for the first time since receiving it after Jamal’s unexpected death in February.

She remembered being home when she heard a knock on the door and found a neatly dressed man waiting with a bouquet of white roses.

He handed her the flowers and a letter from the king, expressed his condolences and thanked Jamal for his hard work.

A visibly emotional Brenda revealed it said: ‘Dear Mrs. Edwards, I just wanted to write and say how desperate it is to hear about the tragic news of your son Jamal.

“I can only imagine what an immense and painful hole he will leave in your life.”

With tears in her eyes: Earlier this month, Brenda burst into tears over Loose Women as she read a letter sent to her from King Charles after the death of her son Jamal

Tragic: The artist struggled to hold back tears when she read the letter for the first time since receiving it after Jamal’s unexpected death in February (Jamal and Charles in 2013)

“My heart goes out to you more than I can ever say. I will never forget Jamal’s dedication and support over the years in helping with my Prince’s Trust. His commitment as an ambassador has made the biggest difference to the trust’s work and has helped change the lives of countless young people.”

King Charles said: ‘I have such fond memories of the times I met him and I cannot afford to lose someone exceptionally special like your precious son in this country.

“I think this letter can only be hopelessly inadequate under such soul-destroying circumstances, and probably won’t offer any comfort to make your sense of fear more bearable.”

Statement: Brenda revealed earlier this year that her son’s cause of death was drug related

Following the shock of Jamal’s death, Brenda shared his cause of death in a statement after an investigation was launched.

His heartbroken mother, Brenda, described him as “a beautiful and selfless person” in a statement read to the inquest. Earlier this year, she said she wanted his death to “stimulate more discussion about the unpredictability of recreational drugs.”

Jamal received an MBE in 2014 for his services to music and was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.