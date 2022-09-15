Brenda Edwards cries as she reads emotional letter from King Charles after son Jamal’s death

<!–

Brenda Edwards burst into tears during Thursday’s Loose Women as she read a letter sent to her from King Charles after the death of her son Jamal Edwards.

The 53-year-old struggled to hold back tears as she read the letter for the first time since receiving it after Jamal’s unexpected death in February.

She remembered being home when she heard a knock on the door and found a neatly dressed man waiting with a bouquet of white roses.

He handed her the flowers and a letter from the king, expressed his condolences and thanked Jamal for his hard work.

A visibly emotional Brenda revealed it said: ‘Dear Mrs. Edwards, I just wanted to write and say how desperate it is to hear about the tragic news of your son Jamal.

“I can only imagine what an immense and painful hole he will leave in your life.”

Jamal and Charles in 2013

“My heart goes out to you more than I can ever say. I will never forget Jamal’s dedication and support over the years in helping with my Prince’s Trust. His commitment as an ambassador has made the biggest difference to the trust’s work and has helped change the lives of countless young people.”

King Charles said: ‘I have such fond memories of the times I met him and I cannot afford to lose someone exceptionally special like your precious son in this country.

“I think this letter can only be hopelessly inadequate under such soul-destroying circumstances, and probably won’t offer any comfort to make your sense of fear more bearable.”

Music mogul Jamal died in February, aged just 31, of cardiac arrhythmias after taking “recreational drugs.” Brenda shared his cause of death in a statement after a judicial inquiry was opened.

His heartbroken mother, Brenda, described him as “a beautiful and selfless person” in a statement read to the inquest. Earlier this year, she said she wanted his death to “stimulate more discussion about the unpredictability of recreational drugs.”

Jamal received an MBE in 2014 for his services to music and was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.

In a statement read at the hearing, Brenda said: “Jamal was a beautiful and selfless person.

“Since growing up with his family in Acton, he has made it his personal mission to open doors for others.

‘Helping people through life, love and laugh. And above all to just make people happy.’

She added: ‘Jamal has helped so many and worked tirelessly to give people a platform.

His charitable work has stretched far and wide, from working in homeless shelters to returning to his roots in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We are so proud of all that Jamal has accomplished over the course of his 31 years and how he has impacted the lives of others. We miss him so much.’