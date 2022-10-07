Breastfeeding mum on Q&A exposes her nipple on live TV

A young mother on Q&A breastfed while talking about escalating cost of living pressures and unaffordable rent.

Kat Watkins moved with her husband to Wagga Wagga, in southern NSW, from Newcastle in 2018 for a new life with good jobs and a more affordable house.

Q&A host Stan Grant only asked her about cost-of-living pressures during a Skype cross from her living room.

“So gradually the rent has gone up,” she said as the baby grabbed her blouse.

Tenants in regional areas have been really squeezed with the Riverina area having an ultra-tight rental turnover of just 0.5 per cent, SQM Research data showed.

The mother then grabbed her breast to help her baby, which is when her nipple was exposed as she spoke about the weekly rent rising sharply with each annual lease.

“It was originally maybe $10, $20 a year with each new lease, but the most recent lease went up $50 and that coincided with maternity leave and I was working less,” she said.

Her nipple was accidentally exposed another time when she was talking about interest rate rises as her baby cooed.

“So with all the interest rate increases and the cost of living, yes.”

Watkins asked the panel, including Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth, whether the federal government intended to introduce new laws to protect tenants by capping rent increases so people like us aren’t priced out of their communities, which are so important to them’ – exposing her nipple for the third time.

Ms Rishworth said rent was a matter for state governments, although former Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in March 2020 a six-month moratorium on evictions at the start of the pandemic.

“Well, look, I mean, tenant regulations and laws are matters for the state government,” she said.

“But what the federal government has recognized is that there are dire housing challenges in this country.”

Q&A’s social media liked Mrs Watkins, with Celeste Rowe tweeting: “Love the new mum and bub, very refreshing to hear from her.”

Another Twitter user Sara Musgrave said: ‘Yes. Breastfeeding Crusader!’

Labor went to the May 2022 election with a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund pledge to build 30,000 new affordable social housing properties over the first five years.

“We’ve made a commitment where we’re moving forward to establish a Future Australia where we’re actually going to build public housing, community housing,” Ms Rishworth said.

The cabinet minister promised to work with local councils to build public housing but refused to commit to capping rent increases, citing the constitution, when Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi challenged her.

Senator Faruqi called on the federal government to freeze rents for two years and called for one million new homes over the next 20 years.

“The rent is sky high,” she said.

“The situation is so bad in Australia that people live in cars, they live in tents, they live in caravans.

“They move from motel to motel.”

Landlord investors who rent out homes are also being squeezed with the Reserve Bank of Australia in October raising the cash rate for the sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6 per cent.

The latest rise means a borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 will see their repayments rise by a further $89 a month to $3,055, with the big banks all passing on the RBA’s 0.25 percentage point increase.

Grant noted that Kat’s son was resting comfortably after the live televised discussion “after enjoying his meal”.