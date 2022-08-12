Breast cancer cells use force to open channels through tissue

An illustrated microscope view of a 3D culture of cancer cells. A cancer cell generates forces (in red) that move the tissue material further. The new technique detects the material movement to calculate cellular forces. Credit: Juho Pokki/Aalto University



Research into how cancers grow and spread has conventionally been done on two-dimensional, flat cell cultures, which is very different from the three-dimensional structure of cells in the body. 3D cell cultures incorporating tissue material have been developed, but the methods to measure how cancer cells use force to spread were lacking.

Now researchers have developed a new method for 3D culture to accurately quantify how cancer cells generate forces to spread in tissue. “We applied the method to research early breast cancer progression,” said Juho Pokki, a principal investigator at Aalto University who led the study.

This study, a collaboration between scientists from Aalto University and Stanford University, was published in the journal Nano letters.

Nanospheres measure force pulses that accumulate into stronger forces

A primary tumor can form in the mammary duct of the breast, where the cancer cells are trapped by a special membrane called a basement membrane. Breast cancer cells are larger than the pores in these membranes, so they must break through to spread to other tissues. Previously, researchers thought that cells use enzymes to dissolve membranes, but it is now understood that breast cancer cells use a different mechanism in which cellular projections pass through the membranes.

“In this mechanism, breast cancer cells use forces generated by the spines to open channels in the membrane material. Then the cancer cells enter the surrounding tissue and can travel further into blood vessels to spread to the rest of the body.” blood vessels are also surrounded by a basement membrane. Breast cancer cells may use a similar mechanism to break through those basement membranes,” explains Pokki. “Professor Ovijit Chaudhuri’s group at Stanford originally found this protrusion mechanism in 2018. Collaboration with his group was key to the physiological significance of this work,” Pokki says.

A new technique measures forces generated by cancer cells with a biological microscope that detects biocompatible spheres in the tissue material. Cellular forces are calculated using information about two types of spheres, one that detects motion at the nanoscale and another that measures mechanical properties. The technique shows that cancer cells gradually generate forces, and the forces accumulate in the tissue material surrounding a breast cancer tumor. Credit: Juho Pokki/Aalto University



The new study uses 3D cell cultures composed of breast cancer cells and standard basement membrane material. Within the 3D cultures, researchers have embedded two types of biocompatible spheres: one type moved along with forces generated by cancer cells, and the other type measured force-limiting mechanics. A modified fluorescence microscope was used to take videos of these spheres and track them at the nanoscale.

This allowed the researchers to measure the power pulses of cancer cells. “Previous studies had measured the movement of cellular protrusions over longer periods of time, but our study showed that a lot can happen in as little as 15 minutes. We saw nanoscale movement and force pulses within a few seconds, which is surprising. Furthermore, these pulses stack up.” on , resulting in stronger forces being applied to the membrane material,” says Pokki.

“This is currently the most accurate method of measuring how cellular forces are generated in 3D culture,” Pokki added.

Towards more efficient and personalized drug development

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. In the European Union alone, more than 350,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Developing breast cancer drugs is costly, slow and often inefficient, as less than 5% of drug candidates selected using 2D cell cultures and animal studies prove effective in human clinical trials.

“Our methods provide more accurate computational data on cellular forces during breast cancer cell invasion. Our group is combining the methods with microscopy technology to make 3D cell culture experiments more reproducible. I think technological developments will ultimately drive preclinical research. We are already started a related project in the field of personalized cancer medicine,” reveals Pokki.

More information:

Luka Sikic et al, Nanoscale tracking combined with cell-scale microrheology reveals stepwise increase in force generated by cancer cell protrusions, Nano letters (2022). Luka Sikic et al, Nanoscale tracking combined with cell-scale microrheology reveals stepwise increase in force generated by cancer cell protrusions,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolet.2c01327

Provided by Aalto University

