BREAKING NEWS: Gabby Petito’s family file $50 MILLION wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police 

Gabby Petito’s parents have filed a $50 million lawsuit against Moab police for negligence.

The lawsuit accuses Moab police and three officers of “negligent failure” in their investigation of an assault between Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, weeks before she was murdered. CBS News reports.

The pair were pulled over by officers after witnessing a verbal altercation, and an unnamed person called 911 to report that Laundrie had punched Petito.

This is a story in development

Bodycam footage from the stop shows Petito crying in the back of a police car on August 8, 2021