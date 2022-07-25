BREAKING: At least seven people injured in mass shooting at car show in Los Angeles park 

At least seven people were injured in a shooting at a park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday.

The shooting occurred at Peck Park in San Pedro at approximately 3:51 PM local time in block 560 of N. Western Avenue.

The gunfire was apparently heard near a car show near the park, LA EMS said.

The LAPD issues a tactical warning to the entire city because the gunman has not yet been caught, according to CBSLA.

The entire Peck Park, a recreational area for residents of San Pedro, has been declared a crime scene.

This is a story in development.