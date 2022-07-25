BREAKING: At least seven people injured in mass shooting at car show in Los Angeles park
BREAKING: At least seven injured in mass shooting at Los Angeles park’s auto show
- The shooting occurred at Peck Park in San Pedro at around 3:51 PM local time at 560 block of N. Western Avenue
- The gunfire was apparently heard near a car show near the park, LA EMS . said
- The LAPD is issuing a tactical alert for the entire city because the shooter hasn’t been caught yet
- The entire Peck Park, a recreational area for residents of San Pedro, has been declared a crime scene
At least seven people were injured in a shooting at a park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday.
The shooting occurred at Peck Park in San Pedro at approximately 3:51 PM local time in block 560 of N. Western Avenue.
The gunfire was apparently heard near a car show near the park, LA EMS said.
The LAPD issues a tactical warning to the entire city because the gunman has not yet been caught, according to CBSLA.
The entire Peck Park, a recreational area for residents of San Pedro, has been declared a crime scene.
This is a story in development.