Brazil’s Jesus and Telles out of World Cup with injuries

The South American team said the pair, who were injured in Friday’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon, both underwent tests on Saturday morning which “confirmed their injuries”.

Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles have been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with knee injuries, the Brazilian team announced on Saturday.

A statement from the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) subsequently confirmed that neither would make an appearance for the remainder of the World Cup.

“As announced by the CBF after the game against Cameroon, players Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus underwent tests on Saturday morning,” the statement said.

Both players suffered injuries during the team’s match against Cameroon, to whom they lost 1–0, marking the first time an African team had defeated Brazil in the World Cup.

Arsenal striker Jesus has played in all three of Brazil’s Group G matches, but the five-time world champion has a wealth of attacking talent.

Neymar Jr. is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in their debut win against Serbia, and they have only one clean full-back available after left-back Alex Telles suffered a knee injury during the game against Cameroon.

Starting fullbacks Danilo and Alex Sandro are out of action following injuries sustained earlier in the competition and their availability is still unclear.

Coach Tite has said star striker Neymar will play again in Qatar after spraining his right ankle in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win against Serbia earlier this week.

Hopes that Neymar could play against South Korea increased after he was seen limping down the pitch with his teammates at Lusail Stadium.

“The physical demand is increasing, time is short. It’s a cumulative effect of games, and sometimes you don’t have the ideal recovery time,” Tite told a news conference Friday.

“I don’t really know what else to say, mentally the Cup is very demanding. It drains you. The intensity of the matches, the preparation – they are components of analysis that we need to go into more detail, but they are all significant.”