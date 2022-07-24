Brazil’s Bolsonaro officially launches his presidential re-election campaign

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro officially launched his presidential re-election campaign on Sunday, attacking the voting system, the judiciary and its main challenger in a belligerent speech in Rio de Janeiro.

In a speech that lasted more than an hour at a sports arena, the far-right leader promised he would keep a temporary social support grant if reelected, and warned that he would “allow no fraud” in the October vote – a critique of the electoral system that he has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, is flawed.

Earlier this week, the US embassy in Brazil said the country’s electoral system was a “model for the world” after Bolsonaro warned in a speech to ambassadors that the system’s “flaws” were causing “distrust”.

Such attacks in recent months have led analysts to fear that Bolsonaro — who has been nicknamed “Tropical Trump” — may refuse to accept defeat like his former US counterpart, whose supporters stormed the US Capitol after he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden had lost.

Bolsonaro’s repeated questioning of the electoral system has prompted the Supreme Court to open an investigation into him.

On Sunday, the president urged his supporters to take to the streets in September — the one-year anniversary of the Independence Day protests, marked by attacks on democratic institutions that Bolsonaro had encouraged.

‘Voice of the people’

“There are very few deaf and black-clad people who need to hear the voice of the people,” he said in a reference to the Supreme Court. They “must understand that it is the executive and legislature that make the rules.”

His supporters replied, “The people are supreme!”

They waved banners with slogans like “God, Homeland and Family.” One of them had a picture of Trump on it.

He changed the subject to his main rival and frontrunner in the poll — left-wing former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva — and Bolsonaro said he prayed “that Brazil will never experience the pain of communism.”

“We need to pull the young leftists to our side, show them the truth,” he said.

“Where their candidate supported others in South America, look at the misery in those countries,” Bolsonaro said, referring to Venezuela, among others.

The crowd replied, “Lula, thief, your place is in jail!”

Bolsonaro appeared on stage with his wife Michelle and running mate Walter Souza Braga Netto, wearing a bulletproof vest under his shirt.

Amid fears for the safety of presidential candidates, the event was held under tight security with metal detectors at the entrance.

A month before the election he won in 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach during a campaign rally.

The latest Datafolha poll in June showed Lula in the lead with 47 percent, followed by 28 percent for Bolsonaro.

