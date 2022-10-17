Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Lula trade insults in debate ahead of run-off vote

Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and left-wing challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva exchanged punches and insults during their first-ever mutual debate, two weeks after Brazil’s second presidential election.

Lula attacked Bolsonaro as the ‘king of fake news’, accusing him of lying, corruption and a ‘disgraceful’ record as the rivals struggled in the first debate before their polarizing second-round showdown on Oct. 30.

Lula, the charismatic but tarnished ex-president (2003-2010) looking to make a comeback at the age of 76, criticized Bolsonaro particularly fervently over his handling of Covid-19, which has killed 687,000 people in Brazil, second only to for the United States.

Lula attacked Bolsonaro for his resistance to buying vaccines and touting unproven drugs like hydroxychloroquine, saying the president “carries the weight of those deaths on his shoulders.”

“Your negligence has resulted in 680,000 deaths, while more than half could have been saved,” the ex-metal worker said in his signature hoarse voice.

“No other leader in the world played with the pandemic and with death like you did.”

In a spirited, free-spirited debate with minimal moderator intervention, Bolsonaro, 67, sought to draw attention to the issue of corruption — a soft spot for Lula, who was imprisoned in 2018 on controversial, since-destroyed scam charges.

“Your past is a disgrace… You have done nothing for Brazil but put public money in your pockets and those of your friends,” Bolsonaro said.

“Lula, stop lying, it’s bad for you at your age,” the ex-army captain said at another time, while simultaneously defending his own record and taking a shot at his rival’s age.

Bolsonaro, the venomous hardline conservative who took office in 2019, finished second in the first round of the October 2 election with 43 percent of the vote, against Lula’s 48 percent.

But many opinion polls had pushed Lula’s lead into double digits.

Bolsonaro’s stronger-than-expected performance has given him an aura of momentum heading into the second round, and heightened speculation about the possibility of another surprise in two weeks.

Lula has 53 percent of the vote en route to the second round, up 47 percent for Bolsonaro, according to a poll released Friday by the Datafolha Institute.

(AFP)