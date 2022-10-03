Brazil’s Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro significantly outperformed expectations in Brazil’s presidential election, proving that the far-right wave he has driven to the presidency remains a force and gives the world another example of polls missing the mark .

The most trusted polls had indicated that left-wing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was way out in front, possibly even taking a first-round victory. A prominent poll ahead of the election gave da Silva a 14 percentage point lead. In the end, Bolsonaro surprised up and came in at just 5 points. He will face da Silva in a presidential runoff election on October 30.

On Sunday, da Silva, commonly known as Lula, won 48.4% of the valid votes, excluding blank and invalid votes, while Bolsonaro got 43.2%, according to Brazil’s electoral authority. The nine other candidates of the first round received a fraction of the support of the front runners.

“This is a major defeat for the Democratic center that saw its voters migrate to Bolsonaro in a polarized scenario,” said Arilton Freres, director of the Curitiba-based Instituto Opinião. “Lula is starting ahead, but it won’t be easy for him.”

The mood was virtually free of the political violence that many had feared. Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court judge who also heads the electoral authority, congratulated Brazil on the “safe, calm, harmonious and peaceful” elections that demonstrated its democratic maturity.

Yet tensions remain high, as do the stakes. The elections will determine whether the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps Bolsonaro in office for another term.

The past four years have been marked by his incendiary speech, the testing of democratic institutions, much criticism of the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in 15 years. But he has built a committed foundation defending conservative values ​​and presenting himself as protecting the nation from left-wing policies that he believes infringe on personal freedoms and cause economic turmoil.

“I understand there is a population desire for change, but some changes could be worse,” Bolsonaro told reporters after the results were released. Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly claimed without evidence that the country’s electronic voting machines are vulnerable to fraud, did not dispute the result.

Da Silva is credited with building a comprehensive social welfare program during his 2003-2010 tenure that helped lift tens of millions into the middle class and saw exports soar amid the global commodity boom. He is also remembered for his political party’s involvement in corruption scandals and his own convictions, which were later overturned by the Supreme Court, which found the judge to be biased. That freed him from captivity and paved the way for his presidential run.

Just before the election, da Silva made a plea for support, saying a small number of votes could mean the difference between an outright win and a runoff election.

Bolsonaro outperformed Brazil’s southeastern region, which includes the densely populated states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, said Rafael Cortez, who oversees political risks at consultancy Tendencias Consultoria.

“The polls didn’t reflect that growth,” he said. “It leaves a bitter taste for the left, if we look at what the polls showed.”

Bolsonaro and allies have repeatedly questioned the credibility of pollsters like Datafolha, pointing instead to his high-turnout street rallies. Supporters such as retired engineer Ramon Almeida agreed.

“I don’t believe these datafolha group polls. I believe the ‘Data-people’ survey I see everywhere Bolsonaro goes,” Almeida, 72, said Sunday after casting his vote at a school in Sao Paulo’s upscale Pinheiros neighborhood. “I think there will be a run-off eventually.”

Analysts noted that also-rans performed worse than expected, and their voters seemed to jump on the eve of the election and move to Bolsonaro’s side.

“Most likely, people strategically changed their preferences before the vote, and that was really in Bolsonaro’s favor,” said Nara Pavão, who teaches political science at the Federal University of Pernambuco. “People who originally voted Simone Tebet or Ciro Gomes (finished third and fourth place) decided at the last minute to vote for Bolsonaro.”

The difference between Bolsonaro and da Silva in the first round was 6.1 million votes. Tebet and Gomes together won 8.5 million votes and more than 30 million abstained.

Speaking after the results, Da Silva betrayed the fact that he didn’t even know what date the second round was scheduled for. But he said he was excited for a few more weeks of campaigning, and the opportunity to come face-to-face with Bolsonaro and “compare the Brazil he built with the Brazil we built during our governments.” .”

“During this entire campaign, we were ahead in the polls of all the institutions, even those who didn’t want us to win,” said da Silva. “I always thought we would win this election. And I’m telling you we’re going to win this election. This is just an extension for us.”

The positive night from the right extended to races for governors and congressional seats, especially candidates with Bolsonaro’s blessing. His former infrastructure minister surprised by finishing first in the race to rule Sao Paulo. The governor of Rio de Janeiro, an ally, defeated his opponent to win re-election.

Sergio Moro, the former judge who temporarily imprisoned Da Silva and served as Bolsonaro’s former justice minister, defied polls to win a Senate seat.

Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party will surpass da Silva’s Workers’ Party and become the largest in the Senate. In the House of Commons, Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party and da Silva’s Workers’ Party-led coalition will be the two largest forces in the chamber.

Among the winners were Bolsonaro’s former ministers of regional development and science and technology. In the House of Representatives, his former health minister, a general who oversaw the pandemic’s troubled management, and his former environment minister, who resigned amid an investigation into whether he would be exporting illegally harvested timber. in the Amazon, including seats.

“The far right has shown great resilience in the presidential elections and in the state races,” said Carlos Melo, a professor of political science at Insper University in Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro told reporters that his party’s action in Congress could garner new support ahead of the Oct. 30 vote, as other parties form alliances in return for support in the second round.

“Brazil is much more polarized than many people thought, and governing will be difficult for those who win,” said Brian Winter, vice president for policy at the Americas Society/Council of the Americas. “I think the coming weeks will put a lot of pressure on Brazilian democracy as these two men fight it out. Expect an ugly race that will leave scars.”

