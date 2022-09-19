Brazilian wonderkid Joao Gomes claims he has ‘greatest desire to play’ for Liverpool amidst rumours

Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes has said he has ‘the biggest desire to play’ for Liverpool as rumors continue to circulate about his potential move to Merseyside.

After hearing the links, Gomes did little to dissuade people that the rumors were one-sided.

The 21-year-old is honing his craft at Flamengo and has already played over 100 games for the Brazilian side – but he would be more than open to a move to Europe.

Joao Gomes has made his ‘desire’ to join Liverpool known to the public following links

‘Liverpool is a team I wanted to play for. I have the greatest desire to play,” said Gomes, talking to ESPN.

“Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football,” Gomes continued.

These links will come as good news to Liverpool fans who have often cited their lack of depth in midfield as a stumbling block when it comes to winning trophies.

Liverpool midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and, most importantly, Thiago, to name but a few, have been plagued by injuries during their time at the club – adding to the burden placed on their elder statesmen in midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, among others, has struggled to stay fit while playing for the Reds

Jurgen Klopp has struggled to find a consistent midfield trio in recent times due to injuries

Their lack of midfield options prompted Liverpool to explore new avenues late in the window and ultimately led to the summer signing of Juventus’ Arthur Melo on loan.

The 26-year-old struggled for a place in Italy and in a bid to impress at his loan club, the Brazilian is taking part in a rigorous training regime as he looks to increase his chances of making a positive contribution to Liverpool’s midfield.

With games in the new year coming thick and fast after the World Cup, Liverpool could use all the help they can in the middle of the park and fans will be hoping a January move for Gomes could be on the cards.

Liverpool fans will also be encouraged by Gomes’ profile as the prodigy will fit in with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones as the Anfield club look to balance experience with youth in their engine room.