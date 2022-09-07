Brazilian woman, 19, ‘gives birth to twins with DIFFERENT fathers’

<!–

A Brazilian woman claims she gave birth to twins with different fathers after having sex with two men on the same day.

The unnamed 19-year-old from Minerios in Goias, Brazil, explained that she had taken a paternity test because she wanted to confirm who the father was.

She had decided to have the test done because after eight months she had doubts about who the father was.

The 19-year-old collected DNA from the person she thought was the father, but claimed that after two tests, the results were positive for only one of the twins.

After the second test, she realized she was having sex with another man that same day and claimed that after he took the test, it was positive that he was the father of the second twins.

The phenomenon is scientifically called heteroparental superfecundation.

Speak with GloboHer doctor Tulio Jorge Franco explained: “It is possible for two eggs from the same mother to be fertilized by different men. The babies share the mother’s genetic material, but they grow in different placentas.’

He stressed that the case is extremely rare, and a “one in a million” situation, and he didn’t think he would ever see one in his life.

It has been claimed that there are only about 20 other cases in the world where this has happened.

Local media reported that the children are now 16 months old, but Dr. Franco spoke about the case only this week.

And now one of the fathers takes care of both children and supports their mother.