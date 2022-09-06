Brazilian teenager gives up ambition of becoming a real life Ken doll after planning 42 SURGERIES

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Brazilian teenager gave up on his dream of turning himself into a real Ken doll after he came to the conclusion that there was no need to change his appearance.

Felipe Dias spent two years going under the knife for a total of 42 surgeries needed to get the look of Barbie’s fictional counterpart.

The 18-year-old says he scrapped his plastic surgery plan after searching deep into his soul.

“I saw problems in myself that weren’t there, I see no need for surgery now,” Dias said, as quoted by Brazil’s online news portal G1. “I looked at myself in the mirror and managed to see myself.”

The teen now works in construction trying to make ends meet.

Felipe Dias, an 18-year-old from Brazil, has always dreamed of looking like a human Ken doll. He fell in love with Barbie’s fictional counterpart during his childhood by watching shows of the popular doll with his sisters

Felipe Dias now works with his uncle and stepfather in the construction industry after abandoning his dream of changing his facial appearance to look like a human Ken doll.

Since the age of 16, Dias had been saving all the money he came across to cover the costs of the surgeries, despite serious opposition from his mother who eventually relented.

He had a liking for Ken from his early days, when he sat with his sisters to watch Barbie shows at their home in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

Three years ago, he seriously considered changing his facial features when he moved to the neighboring state of São Paulo, where he began working in gardening, maintenance, and cooking at a street food stall to purchase makeup and clothing that resembled Ken.

Felipe Dias has held several jobs over the past two years to raise money to cover the cost of the 42 surgical procedures he would need to look like a human Ken doll.

Felipe Dias said he received positive and negative feedback from people he encountered in his city of Peruíbe every time he left his house with makeup on his face as part of his attempt to look like a Ken doll.

Felipe Dias said he no longer wanted to look like a human Ken doll and claimed: ‘I saw problems in myself that didn’t exist, I see no need for surgery now’

“The first time I looked in the mirror and said, ‘This is my style. This is me. This is what I want for myself,” Dias told G1 in October 2020.

The obsession with looking like Ken was welcomed and frowned upon by many in his city of Peruíbe.

“Some (tried) even emotionally destabilize me,” he said. ‘I know what I am and I am not what they say. But many people also want to talk and have their picture taken. I am very grateful to receive this affection.”

Continuing with his lifelong dream means he can’t monetize it through his social media presence either.

For now, his main source of income comes from working with his uncle and stepfather in construction so that he can pay his rent after one of his sisters moves to Portugal.

“With all the effort to work and urgently needing a job, I finally took advantage of the opportunity they offered me. I already had a light experience (in the role), so it worked,” said Dias.

‘Not only am I proud of my work, but I also like to work.’