Brazilian teacher is fired from Catholic school after she was filmed doing Hitler salute

An 11th grade teacher was fired from a Catholic school in Brazil on Tuesday after making a Nazi salute.

Josete Biral stood behind her desk in class on Saturday as she stretched out her right arm, as seen in a video recorded by one of the students at Holy Family School in the southern municipality of Ponta Grossa.

Biral wore a T-shirt of the Brazilian national football team, a flag and buttons supporting President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election.

A male student sat at her desk and then walks to the back of the classroom as she makes the anti-Semitic gesture saluting Adolf Hitler.

However, her lawyer told Brazilian news channel G1 that she was merely making a gesture in support of playing the country's national anthem.

Biral had taught at the school for over 10 years before she was fired on Tuesday for making a Nazi hand gesture while teaching her 11th grade class over the weekend

Biral’s resignation was confirmed to Brazilian news channel G1 by the school and its lawyer, Alexandre Jorge.

Jorge said the video was taken out of context and was shot by students who shared opposing political views.

He added that Biral was playing the Brazilian national anthem when she held out her arm and that she does not condone Nazism.

‘Some students who’ [support] the candidate [Luiz Inacio] Lula began to convince this side that she made it the symbol of Nazism.’

According to the Brazilian news channel Revista Forum, Biral has taught at the school for more than a decade.

A student filmed the shocking moment when Brazilian 11th grade teacher made the Hitler arm gesture at a Catholic school in the southern city of Ponta Grossa

Biral’s lawyer told Brazilian news channel G1 that the teacher’s hand gesture had been taken out of context and that the video was recorded by students with different political views. Biral wore a T-shirt of the Brazilian national football team, a flag and buttons supporting the re-election of President Jair Bolsonaro

Holy Family School fired writing teacher Josete Biral Tuesday, a day after learning a bizarre video of the teacher making a Nazi hand gesture

The director of the Holy Family School, Sister Edites Bet, first told the outlet about the incident on Monday after the video went viral.

“It was certainly an act of carelessness on the part of the teacher and the school has already taken the first internal measures with her according to what our regiment is saying,” she said.

The gesture is known as the Hitler salute or Sieg Heil Salute and was used as a greeting in Nazi Germany.

Using the salute is considered a crime in Brazil and is punishable by jail time.

Ponta Grossa’s civil police had not yet opened an investigation on Tuesday.