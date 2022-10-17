Brazilian superstar Neymar at court to face corruption charges over his 2013 transfer to Barcelona

With the World Cup barely a month away, Brazilian superstar Neymar faces court today in Spain over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona nearly a decade ago.

The 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player arrived at the Barcelona Provincial Court this morning for the trial, which is the culmination of a years-long legal saga over his 2013 transfer from Brazilian club Santos.

Neymar is one of nine defendants on trial on corruption-related charges, including his parents and their N&N company, which runs his business. All three are accused of corporate corruption.

If convicted, Neymar could face two years in prison and a €10 million fine.

Investigators began investigating the 2013 transfer following a 2015 complaint filed by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40 percent of the player’s sports rights while he was with Santos.

Barcelona said the transfer cost 57.1 million euros (£49.4 million), but prosecutors believe it was at least 83 million euros (£71.8 million).

The club said it paid €40 million (£34.6 million) to N&N and €17.1 million (£14.8 million) to Santos, of which €6.8 million to DIS.

But DIS alleges that Neymar, Barcelona and the Brazilian club colluded to mask the real cost of the deal.

Other defendants include two former Barca presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and ex-Santos boss Odilio Rodrigues Filho.

Neymar, now at Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to appear in court on day one, although that has not yet been officially confirmed.

He will testify on October 21 or 28, but it is not known whether he will be physically present. The trial ends on October 31.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will take the position by video conference on Tuesday to explain how a secret 2011 pre-contract deal between Barca and Neymar has affected the market.

“Neymar Junior, with the complicity of his parents and FC Barcelona and its directors at the time, and Santos FC at a later stage, DIS have defrauded his legitimate financial interests,” DIS lawyer Paulo Nasser said on Thursday.

DIS wants to recover 35 million euros (30.2 million pounds).

Neymar’s lawyers insist their client is innocent, saying the €40 million (£34.6 million) is a “legal bonus that is normal in the football transfer market”.

The footballer is enjoying one of his best seasons since joining PSG, having set a world record of €222 million (£192.1 million) in 2017.

He scored the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over bitter rivals Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Neymar has nine goals and seven assists in 11 matches in Ligue 1.

But his relations with French international superstar Kylian Mbappe appear tense as the 23-year-old PSG is reportedly demanding that PSG sell the Brazilian.

Neymar is also expected to play a key role for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar as the South American giants try to win the trophy for the first time since 2002 and sixth in total.

He will lead the Selecao to their Group G opener against Serbia on November 24.