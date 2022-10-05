Brazilian priests falls asleep behind the wheel of a pickup truck and crashes into a lake

<!–

Shocking video captures a priest crashing into a lake with a pickup truck after falling asleep at the wheel in the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceará.

Father Antonio José was driving the parish’s Ford Ranger on highway CE-179, which connects the towns of Sobral and Groaíras, just before the terrifying accident Tuesday.

A motorist with his cell phone off was able to record the priest driving in the opposite lane just seconds before sending the pickup into the lagoon.

The videos showed the vehicle breaking through a short concrete barrier just before Father Antonio José was able to regain control of the vehicle.

However, he swerved back into his corresponding lane and was unable to stay straight on the road.

The pickup then went off the highway, overturned and ended up in the lake.

He and the three passengers he was traveling with were rescued and escaped with only minor injuries, the Groaíras city council said.

DailyMail.com contacted Our Lady of the Rosary Church for comment.