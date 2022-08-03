Brazilian model arrested for running over and killing 16-year-old boy

A Brazilian male model has been arrested for hitting and killing a 16-year-old boy.

Bruno Krupp, 25, was speeding and without a license on his motorcycle when he hit João Cardim in Rio de Janeiro, according to police.

Cardim was conscious and rushed to Lourenco Jorge Municipal Hospital, where he died shortly after.

Krupp was taken to the same medical facility for treatment of abrasions and was discharged on Sunday. The social media influencer went to another hospital for aftercare and was taken into custody on Wednesday after a judge issued a warrant for his murder.

Judge Maria Isabel Pena Pierant indicated that not arresting Krupp would “endanger public order, as it is the essential restriction to prevent the commission of similar crimes, and it can be said that the measure also aims to protect society from behavior that he is allowed to practice.’

TV Globo reported that Krupp is expected to undergo collarbone surgery.

Brazilian 16-year-old João Cardim (right) was walking with his mother, Mariana Cardim (left), to a beach in Rio de Janeiro’s Barra de Tijuca neighborhood on Saturday night when he was run over by Bruno Krupp, a Brazilian. model who rode a motorcycle without a driver’s license. The teenager lost part of his leg in the accident and was rushed to a local hospital where he died

Residents and police surround the motorcycle that Brazilian model Bruno Krupp was riding when he hit and killed a teenager in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Krupp was reportedly driving more than 90 miles per hour when he hit Cardim, who had just left a birthday party with his mother, Mariana Cardim, and was taking a short walk on the beach before returning to their home.

Surveillance cameras showed Krupp running down Lúcio Costa Avenue in the Barra de Tijuca neighborhood before hitting João Cardim.

Bystanders eating at nearby restaurant tables were shocked and ran down the street to the scene of the accident.

The crash resulted in the amputation of part of Cardim’s left leg, which was found on a lawn next to the beach entrance, about 50 meters from where he was hit.

Brazilian model Bruno Krupp with his ex-girlfriend and social media influencer, Sarah Poncio

Restaurant customers (left) react after witnessing Brazilian model Bruno Krupp hit 16-year-old João Cardim in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday

A newsagent told Brazilian news channel G1 that Krupp was known for speeding his motorcycle over the weekend.

Just three days before the fatal accident, Krupp was arrested by the police and charged with driving the motorcycle without a license.

The bike also had no license plates.