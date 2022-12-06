Brazilian legend Pele showing ‘progressive improvement’ after treatment at hospital

Pele shows signs of ‘gradual improvement’ after being treated for a respiratory infection at a hospital in Sao Paulo.

Brazilian publication Globo have reported that the legendary figure’s condition is improving after he was taken to hospital for tests.

They add that the 82-year-old is showing “stable signs,” is “conscious” and is “without further complications.”

The 82-year-old, who won the World Cup three times in his career in 1958, 1962 and 1970, was hospitalized for treatment of a respiratory infection exacerbated by Covid.

Despite initial concerns that he was near death, his daughters Flavia and Kely Nascimento were quick to dismiss those reports, saying he is “sick” but still supports Brazil in their bid to win the World Cup.

The former Brazilian striker had been transferred to palliative care after his chemotherapy for treatment of colon cancer was suspended.

Brazilian reports have claimed that Pele is showing signs of improvement in the hospital

Pele is one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning three World Cups with Brazil

But an update from the doctors who treated him in Sao Paulo on Saturday gave a more positive picture.

“He is still being treated and his health condition remains stable. He has also responded well to treatment for respiratory infections, with no worsening of his condition in the past 24 hours,” the doctors said.

A tweet was published on Monday from Pele’s official account, in which he wished Brazil the best of luck in their 4-1 win in the last 16 over South Korea.

The message, which contained a photograph of him as a young man, read: “In 1958 I was walking the streets, remembering to keep the promise I made to my father.

“I know many have made similar promises today and are also looking for their first World Cup.

“I’ll watch the hospital game and I’ll keep my fingers crossed for you all. Good luck!’

Pele (right) pictured with his daughter Flavia Nascimento (left) on Instagram in October

Pele is regarded as Brazil’s greatest ever player and fans in Qatar showed their support for him by unfurling banners in the stadium as they played Cameroon in their final group stage match.

Similar demonstrations are expected as Brazil continues to participate in the tournament, with French superstar Kylian Mbappé tweeting about Pelé as ‘the king’.

His grandson Arthur revealed last week that they hotly debated the games over the phone.

He said Pele missed injured star Neymar in Brazil’s last two matches in Qatar – a 1-0 win against Switzerland and a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon, both in the group stage.

Arthur added that Pele is concerned about Brazil’s creativity without Neymar.

He said, ‘He thinks so [Brazil] plays good football. It’s difficult without Neymar.

“Even he says he can’t create that much, but with Neymar he can attack more. He thinks Brazil is playing well and manages to take sixth.’

Claims that Pele had been transferred to end-of-life care prompted a quick and fierce reaction from his daughters.

Pele sent a message of happiness to Brazil’s players as he prepares for their last 16 draw

He took to Twitter with a statement of support for Brazil’s current stars, along with an old photo

Speak against Fantastic, Kely explained, “He got Covid about three weeks ago. He’s been vaccinated, with all the vaccines, but because of the cancer drug, the chemotherapy, which is vulnerable, he got pneumonia.

“That’s why he went to the hospital, because of the pneumonia. Is he serious? It’s serious because he’s a certain age, he’s treating cancer.”

Flavia went on to explain that the hospital was the best place for Pele to get the care he needed, but insisted the 82-year-old was not in intensive care.

She said, “He’s getting better care in the hospital. But he’s not in ICU, he’s in a normal room. So he is not at risk. As a person with a fragile health it is better to be in the hospital.’

Brazilian players held a banner supporting Pele after their 4-1 victory over South Korea

Kely added: ‘People send me their condolences (on social networks). I say I’m putting the phone down and not going to answer anyone.

“I just feel like I have to respond to people. Not to tell everything, but to say that it is not so. We don’t rush there to say goodbye.

“We take turns, he’s sick, he’s old, but he’s there because of a lung infection. He gets antibiotics and when he’s better he goes home. He doesn’t say goodbye at the hospital.’