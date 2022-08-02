‘Brazilian Hulk’ who injected himself with OIL to create 23-inch biceps, dies on his 55th birthday

A Brazilian bodybuilder and TikTok star who gained 1.6 million followers by injecting himself with life-threatening oil to create 23-inch biceps has died on his 55th birthday in Ribeirao Preto.

Valdir Segato had been using synthol injections for years, despite the risk of strokes and infections, to produce colossal biceps, pectorals and back muscles.

Segato, originally from Sao Paulo, previously said he was inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s physique and fictional characters such as The Hulk, saying he was proud to be known on the streets as “the monster.”

Six years ago, he was warned that he would face amputation, or at the very least nerve damage and muscle deformity, if he continued to use the injections to fatten himself. But Segato, formerly a construction worker, said he liked the attention it drew — and wanted to get even bigger.

Valdir Segato had used synthol injections for years despite the risk of strokes and infections to produce colossal biceps, pectorals and back muscles

In 2016, he said, “They call me Hulk, Schwarzenegger and He-Man all the time and I like that. I’ve doubled my biceps, but I still want to be bigger.”

He proudly posted photos and videos on social media and referred to himself as ‘Valdir Synthol’ on Instagram.

But according to local media, at the time of his death he had few visitor friends and lived an isolated life despite the vast amount of social media he had been given over the years to post videos.

A man named Moisés da Conceição da Silva said the bodybuilder had rented a property built at the back of his family’s home in Ribeirao Preto, southeastern Brazil, for more than 15 years. Moisés said the day Segato died, he had asked Moisés’ mother for help — complaining of shortness of breath.

“It was about six in the morning. He came crawling through the back house and came forward. Then he knocked on my mother’s window, knocked, knocked, then she woke up and he said ‘help me, help me because I’m dying,’ said Moisés, according to the Brazilian newspaper. Globo news publication.

He was taken to the North Emergency Care Unit (UPA) – a medical facility in the city – but could not be rescued.

“They put him in the car and then the neighbor went to the UPA. He arrived at the UPA, fell at the front desk and suffered a heart attack. I think he had a heart attack,” Moisés told the news website.

Moisés’ brother, Jadson da Conceição, told Globo that this was not the first time Segato had been rushed to hospital and that he had previously complained of shortness of breath. The first time, he said, they were able to get him to the hospital in time. This time, he said, there was no rescue.

He previously said, “I got involved in drugs and started losing weight because you don’t eat, you lead the wrong life.” Segato quit drugs and went to a gym, but he wanted more extreme effects than he could achieve with exercise alone.

He was offered synthol by someone at the gym and, with an addictive personality, he quickly became addicted to the muscle-strengthening substance.

Many bodybuilders sidestep the long list of side effects of anabolic steroids by opting for synthol, but the oil also carries huge risks.

According to Europe PubMed Central: ‘The side effects of synthol are many and they can also cause nerve damage, lung oil embolism, pulmonary artery occlusion, myocardial infarction, cerebral infarction and infectious complications.’

The injections consist of 85 percent oil — often sesame oil — 7.5 percent lidocaine, a pain reliever, and 7.5 percent alcohol, used to sterilize the brew.

Plus, the results are purely cosmetic and didn’t make Segato any stronger, and despite warnings that continued use of the oil could lead to amputation, he continued the dangerous practice.

His friend Fernando Carvalho da Silva previously said: ‘The oil thing is stupidity. He’s okay with it and I’m a friend, so I keep quiet, but deep down I want to tell him to stop, but he won’t. He’s so happy.

“It’s the risk he takes – he wants to look good and be famous.”

Segato said at the time, “The doctors tell me to stop, the advice they give me is to stop taking it.” But it’s my decision to use it because I want to, because I like it.’