Brazilian expat sparks debate after saying Australian water 'sucks'

A Brazilian expat has sparked an online debate after saying Australia’s water quality ‘sucks’ because it is ‘full of chemicals’ that can damage your skin and hair.

Model Julia Muniz recently moved back to Australia with her husband, Australian surfing champion Jack Robinson, after following him around the world on the pro tour.

When she returned to the Gold Coast, Queensland, Julia began to notice changes in her skin and hair, and with some research she discovered how Australia’s water is treated.

As many as 50 chemicals are added to Australia’s water supplies for a variety of purification and health purposes. The most common of these chemicals are chlorine, fluorine and aluminum.

‘I’ve been traveling the world and I finally came back… we’ve moved back to Australia. My husband is Australian and I’m Brazilian, so that’s why I’m here,” Julia said in one of her latest TikTok videos.

‘And I realized by comparing the water and how I feel and comparing it to so many countries that I’ve been that the water quality here is bad.

‘If you live here, you might have eczema, pimples… many more skin problems. If your hair is falling out, it’s even causing hormonal issues, all that crap that’s in our water.

‘If you’re suffering from any of these problems, I don’t know if you’ve thought about it, but water quality could be the cause.

‘You probably drink tap water and don’t have a shower filter… so if you have any of these problems, before you look at your diet, before you jump on a bunch of expensive creams and skin care and hair care, why don’t you try these three simple thing?

She recommends drinking only filtered water, getting a shower filter, and if you don’t have a filter, not having ‘steamy’ showers.

“You’re literally opening up every pore on your body to chlorine, and all the parasites… they’re going to penetrate your skin,” she said.

Julia’s admission was not exactly well received by all who saw it, with Australians in particular taking offense at the suggestion that their water was ‘unclean’.

‘Not sure what made you decide this, but Australia has some of the best water in the world,’ replied one man.

“What if I go to Europe, I find the water in Australia so much better,” said another.

A third added: ‘The water here is amazing… drinkable unlike other countries’.

But others agreed that they had experienced a host of side effects that disappeared as soon as they put a filter on their water sources.

‘I agree! When I’ve been in the US or the Middle East, my hair and skin literally thrive! My hair grows fast and I always have clear skin, but not here,” said one woman.

“Ever since I moved back to Australia after living in the US, I noticed that my hair started to fall out more than usual and my skin had become sensitive,” said another.

Julia recognizes that the water itself is not the problem in Australia, it is the chemicals added to it to “treat”.