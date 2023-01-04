Brazilian couple jailed in Lebanon for smuggling cocaine in their stomachs

Dos Santos and Nunes admitted to ingesting the cocaine, but did not say who the shipment belonged to

They were in contact with their families from December 13 to December 18 before cutting off communication

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A couple who were once reported missing by their relatives in Brazil are now behind bars in Lebanon on charges of drug smuggling.

Igor dos Santos, 26, and Juliana Nunes, 31, were taken into custody at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport on December 19 after attempting to enter the country, each with half a kilogram of cocaine in their stomachs.

Dos Santos and Nunes departed from Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, Brazil, aboard a Qatar Airways flight connecting in Doha, Qatar.

The pair admitted to Lebanese authorities that they had swallowed the cocaine, but did not say who the shipment belonged to.

Juliana Nunes (left) and her husband, Igor dos Santos (right), are being held in a Lebanese prison for smuggling half a kilo of cocaine in their stomachs. The Brazilian couple had told their families that they were going shopping, leaving their home in Rio Grande do Sul on December 13 and arriving in São Paulo the next day. They kept in touch until December 18 before breaking off all contact. They were arrested in Beirut on December 19

Juliana Nunes (left) and Igor dos Santos (right) have been married for two years

It is not known whether they took the cocaine before boarding the plane in Brazil or when they arrived in Qatar.

Dos Santos and Nunes got married in February 2022 according to Brazilian news outlet G1.

Their families were concerned as they traveled from Carazinho, Rio Grande do Sul to São Paulo on December 13 to go shopping.

They arrived in São Paulo on December 14 and kept in touch until December 18, when they stopped communicating with their loved ones.

Police report filed by the family of Igor dos Santos, who reported him and his wife missing before discovering the couple was in a Lebanese prison on charges of drug smuggling

Igor dos Santos was caught on December 19 with half a kilo of cocaine in his stomach at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut

Their family reported them missing on December 28 and learned of their legal troubles in Lebanon the next day.

Dos Santos’ mother, Claudete dos Santos, blamed Nunes for cutting all lines of communication, saying her son was not used to going long distances.

“He’s not a criminal,” she told RBS TV. “I swear by everything sacred that my son is not a criminal, he is not a criminal.”