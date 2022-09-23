Brazilian bar patrons spark a stampede when they confuse CrossFit joggers with rioters

<!–

A mob of diners caused a stampede when they mistook a group of CrossFit runners for rioters being chased by authorities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Recife.

The customers were scattered on the sidewalk tables, suddenly got up from their tables and started running, according to a surveillance camera at the Cervejaria Alphaiate bar.

The video showed a woman jogging and looking back as two other members of the CrossFit gym retrace her steps, including a man with a dog on a leash.

A female customer seemed to sense she was in danger and immediately grabbed her bag and started running when a man sitting next to her started following her.

Scared customers flee after seeing a group run from a local CrossFit gym and mistakenly mistook them for rioters Saturday night in Recife, Brazil

Cervejaria Alphaiate management said the confused customers eventually returned to the bar

Customers of the Cervejaria Alphaiate in Recife, Brazil, can enjoy themselves on the sidewalk tables of the bar on Saturday night, just before causing a stampede when they mistook runners from a CrossFit gym for rioters

Within seconds, dozens of diners left their tables and ran down the sidewalk. A shocked customer stumbled out of his chair and fell to the sidewalk as more CrossFitters raced past the restaurant.

dr. Amyr Kelner told Brazilian news channel G1 he was sitting at a table with six people when his friend grabbed her bag and fled.

“It went really fast. People came slowly and when they got close to our table they started running…” said Dr. Waiter. “She got up and at that moment someone yelled that it was a (police action). Then I got up, yelled it was a sweep too, and ran.’

The doctor recalled that someone close to him thought he had a gun when they saw him put his cellphone and wallet in his pocket.

A runner jogs his jog before diners confuse him and other runners with a group of rioters in the Brazilian city of Boa Viagem

A woman and one of her diners started running because they saw CrossFit runners and mistook them for a group of rioters

One of the bar’s customers, Dr. Amyr Kelner, told Brazilian news channel G1 that he and six friends fled because they believed the runners were actually rioters being chased by the police.

dr. Waiter said customers from nearby establishments also fled after noticing people coming their way.

He and his group of friends ran into another bar to take refuge, only to find that nothing was wrong.

“Everyone started laughing and went back to the tables as if nothing had happened,” said Dr. Kelner.

Cervejaria Alphaiate management told G1 on Thursday that the incident was simply “a misunderstanding”.

“It was clarified that nothing happened, within a few minutes all those present returned to their tables and continued with the service,” the restaurant said.

It made light on Friday by posting a video to his Instagram of waiters running to empty tables.