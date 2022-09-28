Brazil star Lucas Verissimo’s wife APPALLED by his ‘ugly’ FIFA 23 character

Amanda, the beautiful wife of Brazilian international Lucas Verissimo, has criticized FIFA 23 for making her husband an “ugly man.”

The beautiful mum of two revealed in a Twitter rant that she was shocked to see what the Benfica defender looks like in the latest iteration of EA Sport’s famous football video game.

She wrote next to a photo of the 27-year-old when he appears at the game: ‘What ugly thing is that? I certainly didn’t marry an ugly man.’

Fans immediately supported her.

Who are you? Lucas Verissimo’s Wife Insists His ‘Ugly’ FIFA 23 Character Doesn’t Look Like Him

Amanda Verissimo (R) lashes out at FIFA 23 on Twitter for making her husband an ‘ugly man’

Daniela Batista replied in a tweet from Amanda: “For God’s sake I don’t know whether to cry or laugh with the Lucas Verissimo I see in FIFA 23. He looks nothing like Lucas.”

Another added: “There’s no way Lucas can be.”

The footballer’s wife took to social media over the weekend to reveal that their dog Scott was missing from their home in Seixal, south of Lisbon, and offered a reward to the person who found him.

The German Spitz disappeared on September 24.

Fans agreed with Amanda’s assessment, with one saying it can’t be Lucas by any means

Hours after her September 25 call, the animal arrived safe and sound.

Amanda captioned a video of the dog after their reunion: “We found him. Thank you all.’

Lucas Verissimo signed in January last year for Benfica of the Brazilian Santos.

He made his debut for his country in September last year in a World Cup qualifier against Peru, which Brazil won 2-0.