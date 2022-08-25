Brazil records worst day for Amazon fires in 15 years

This photo, taken on October 1, 2019, shows a fire near Itaituba, in Brazil’s Para state, in the Amazon rainforest.



The number of wildfires in Brazil’s Amazon reached a peak in nearly 15 years this week, according to official figures providing the latest warning about the ongoing destruction of the world’s largest rainforest.

Satellite monitoring detected 3,358 fires on Monday, Aug. 22, the highest number in a 24-hour period since September 2007, according to Brazil’s space agency INPE.

The number was nearly three times what it was on the so-called “Day of Fire” — August 10, 2019 — when farmers launched a coordinated plan to burn down massive amounts of cleared rainforest in the northern state of Para.

Then fires sent thick gray smoke all the way to Sao Paulo, some 2,500 kilometers away, causing outrage worldwide over images of one of the Earth’s most vital resources burning.

There is no indication that Monday’s fires were coordinated, said Alberto Setzer, head of the INPE fire monitoring program.

Rather, they appear to fit a pattern of increasing deforestation and burning, he said.

Experts say fires in the Amazon are mainly caused by illegal farmers, ranchers and speculators who clear land and set the trees on fire.

In Brazil, the so-called “arc of deforestation” is progressing.

“The regions where the most fires occur are moving further and further north,” Setzer told AFP.

“The ‘arc of deforestation’ is undoubtedly evolving.”

August is typically when fire season kicks off in earnest in the Amazon, with the arrival of drier weather.

This has been a worrying year so far for the forest, an important buffer against global warming: INPE detected 5,373 fires last month, an eight percent increase from July last year.

And with 24,124 fires so far this month, it’s on track to be the worst August under President Jair Bolsonaro — though well below the 63,764 fires discovered in August 2005, the worst for the month since records began in 1998.

Bolsonaro, an agribusiness ally, faces international criticism for an increase in Amazon’s destruction during his watch. Since taking office in January 2019, average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased by 75 percent compared to the previous decade.

The far-right president rejects that criticism.

“None of those who attack us have the right. If they wanted a beautiful forest to call their own, they should have kept it in their country,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“The Amazon belongs to Brazilians and always will be.”

But with Bolsonaro running for reelection in October, the destruction threatens to accelerate, said Ane Alencar, director of science at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM).

“We know from previous years that there is a link between elections and deforestation,” she said, while officials and enforcement agencies were distracted by the campaign.

This year “we have a high rate of deforestation…and there are still many felled trees waiting to burn.”

Fires increase in Brazilian Amazon in July

© 2022 AFP