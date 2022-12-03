Brazil legend Pele posts firsts message since being moved to ‘end of life care’

<!–

Pele has provided an update on his health, claiming he is “strong” and “very hopeful” after reports emerged earlier on Saturday that he had received “palliative care at the end of life” at the hospital.

Reports in Brazil said the 82-year-old, who went to hospital last week, was given measures to relieve pain in an end-of-life palliative care unit.

They also said he was “no longer responding to chemotherapy” in his battle with colon cancer.

But in a hugely positive announcement, Pele shared on Instagram that he was doing well and thanked everyone who sent them well wishes.

He said, “My friends, I want everyone to think calmly and positively. I am strong, hopeful and following my treatment as usual.

‘I want to thank the whole medical and nursing team for all the enthusiasm I get. I have great faith in God and every message of love I receive from you, which comes all over the world, keeps me full of energy.

‘And also watch Brazil at the World Cup! Thanks for everything.’

Football legend Pele, 82, has posted his first message since moving into ‘end-of-life care’