Brazil is facing an injury crisis as Alex Telles, Cameroon’s loser, will have to undergo a knee exam.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brazil could enter an injury crunch for the knockout rounds after suffering further setbacks in their defeat to Cameroon.

Despite Friday’s 1-0 loss, Brazil still leads group G and will meet South Korea on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Much of the injury focus has been around Neymar, who has missed the last two matches with ankle ligament damage.

Alex Telles was taken off the field with a knee problem on Friday during Brazil’s defeat to Cameroon

But other injuries in Tite’s squad could leave Brazil without a recognized left-back.

Left-backs Alex Sandro and Alex Telles are both in trouble right now, along with right-back Danilo.

Sandro was previously sidelined with a hip injury, while Telles was out against Cameroon with a knee problem and will undergo a scan.

National team doctor Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar said it was not clear whether Neymar or Sandro would be back in time for Monday’s last-16 game as they have yet to return to full training.

Brazil enter the knockout phase without a left back as Alex Sancho recovers from a hip problem

According to Globo, Dr. Lasmar: “As for Neymar and Alex Sandro, we still have 72 hours before the next game, we count on time in our favour. We still have options and we are waiting to see how this transition will be. They have not started work on the field with the ball yet, this will happen [Saturday], and it is important to observe how they will respond to this new stimulus. Depending on this, they may or may not.’

It is more likely that Danilo will return to Tite’s team, having shown better improvements in recent days and returning to intense training with the ball.

Dr. Lasmar said: ‘Danilo is showing a very positive and satisfying evolution. He did intensive work on the field, already with the ball, in a very positive functional adjustment. It is expected that he will do the training normally with the group, we will see how he will feel. It is going well, the expectation is that he will be available in the next game.’

Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles are undergoing investigations after problems during the game against Cameroon. Telles was taken off after 54 minutes with a knee injury, while Jesus left the field ten minutes later complaining of pain.

Neymar has missed Brazil’s last two games with an ankle ligament and may not return

The results of Telles’ knee inspection will be crucial, with question marks still hanging over Sandro’s return.

Brazil tops Group G after opening victories over Serbia and Switzerland. Vincent Aboubakar’s stoppage time winner for Cameroon curtailed Brazil’s unbeaten start in Qatar, but they held on to top of the group.

The winner of Monday’s meeting between Brazil and South Korea will play against Japan or Croatia in Friday’s quarterfinals.