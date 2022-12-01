Brazil football legend Pele, 82, is in a ‘stable condition’ in hospital

<!–

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is in a ‘stable condition’ and ‘complete control of vital signs’ after being admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo.

The 82-year-old, who is currently being treated for metastatic cancer, was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital on Tuesday with swelling all over his body and heart problems.

It was also reported that his chemotherapy treatment is no longer working and Pele suffered mental confusion after being admitted.

However, an update from the hospital said the three-time World Cup winner did not need to be admitted to an intensive care unit [ICU].

A statement issued to the Brazilian media said: ‘After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, without the need for hospitalization in a semi-intensive unit or ICU.

“The former player has full control of vital signs and [in a] stable clinical condition.’

Pele is one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning three World Cups with Brazil

The hospital confirmed that Pele had been hospitalized “for a re-evaluation of chemotherapy treatment of the colon tumor set in September 2021.”

There is no timetable for Pele’s hospital stay and his wife Marcia Aoki and caretaker are at his bedside.

However, Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento, who is not in Brazil, had insisted on Tuesday that there was no need to panic and that her father’s hospitalization is “not a surprise or an emergency.”

She posted on Instagram: “Today a lot of alarm in the media about my father’s health. He is in the hospital arranging medication.

“There is no emergency or new dire prophecy. I’ll be there on New Year’s Eve and promise to post some pictures.’

Pele was hospitalized for six days last year and underwent surgery to remove a tumor in his colon. Brazil’s Globo news site said Pele was undergoing routine examinations at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital when the secret problem was discovered.

Pele took to social media at the time, dispelling any fears about his health.

“My friends, thank you so much for the sweet messages,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I thank God that he feels very well and that he let Dr. Fabio and Dr. Miguel take care of my health.

Pele scored 655 goals in 700 club career games, while scoring 77 goals in 92 caps for Brazil

Pele has been in poor health in recent years with a number of visits to the hospital

‘Last Saturday I had surgery for a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.

‘Luckily I’m used to celebrating great victories with you. I go into this competition with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy in life surrounded by the love of my family and friends.’

In 2020, Pele’s son said that his father was depressed due to his poor health and was reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unassisted, though Pele later publicly denied that statement.

The Brazilian had said: ‘I’m good. I will continue to accept my physical limitations in the best possible way, but I intend to keep the ball rolling.

‘I have good days and bad days. That’s normal for people my age. I’m not afraid, I’m determined, confident in what I’m doing.’

Pele is regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history and is the only player to win three World Cups.

He scored 655 goals in 700 club career games, while also scoring 77 goals in 92 caps for Brazil.