Brazil dedicates World Cup win to ailing football legend Pele

‘This victory is for him’: Vinicius Jr. said about the victory over South Korea, dedicated to Pele who is hospitalized in Sao Paulo.

Brazil’s World Cup team have paid tribute to their country’s football legend, Pele, by dedicating their 4-1 victory over South Korea to the ailing 82-year-old who is being treated for a respiratory infection at a hospital in Sao Paulo and also being treated for a colon. cancer.

The Brazilian players unfurled a large banner bearing Pele’s name and a picture of him in his best football after Monday’s game against South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. Brazil won the match 4–1 and qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Brazil supporters in the stands also unfurled a huge banner with a get well message for Pele, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and was part of Brazil’s sides that won three of their five World Cup titles.

“It’s hard to talk about what Pele is going through right now, but I wish him all the best,” Brazilian star player Neymar said after the game.

“I hope he is healthy again as soon as possible and that we could at least have consoled him with the win,” Neymar told Brazilian media outlet Globo.

Striker Neymar also revealed he had feared the World Cup would be over for him after stumbling away with a badly swollen ankle in his first game in Qatar against Serbia.

The world’s most expensive player had to sit out his team’s last two games while receiving treatment.

“The night I got injured was very hard for me because I had a thousand things in my head – doubts, fears – but I had the support of my teammates and my family,” he told reporters, saying he had cried.

“I had to find strength where there wasn’t any.”

Brazil’s Vinicius Jr opened the scoring against South Korea after just seven minutes on Monday and Neymar added another goal from the penalty spot to progress to 76 goals for his country, putting him just one away from matching Pele’s all-time record.

Vinicius Jr dedicated the victory over South Korea to Pele.

“He needs a lot of strength from us and this win is for him so that he can get out of this situation and we can become champions for him,” he said.

Richarlison gave Brazil their third goal in the 26th minute and 10 minutes later, Lucas Paqueta cleared their fourth goal.

It was a cathartic experience for the intrepid South Koreans, though Paik Seung-ho scored one goal for his side to end the game 4-1.

Coach Paulo Bento confirmed after the game that he will not be renewing his contract with South Korea and that the defeat against Brazil would be his last with the Taegeuk Warriors.

“I have just announced to the players and the president of the Confederation this decision that I made in September. This was a decision set in stone and today I have confirmed it,” he said.

“I have to thank them for everything, they gave their best. I am proud to be their manager,” says Bento, who has held this position since 2018.

“From now on, we only have to think about the future, and it will not be with the South Korea national team,” he said.

Brazil will play against Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Friday.

The Croatians beat Japan on penalties earlier on Monday after their last-16 draw ended 1-1.