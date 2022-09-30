Brazil boys Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison are set to go head-to-head in North London derby audition

As if there wasn’t enough at stake: bragging rights in north London, a top spot in the Premier League and the chance to dent their rivals’ good start.

However, for Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, Saturday also represents one of a diminishing number of auditions to prove they deserve to be number 9 at home too.

The battle for the leadership of Brazil’s World Cup in Qatar is on. “Tite’s lucky,” Antonio Conte said.

Brazilian star announcements Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison have their sights set on Tite .’s No. 9 spot

Spurs boss Antonio Conte admitted Tite is ‘lucky’ to have such quality in striker position

“We’re talking about two great No 9s… every manager should be happy with this kind of problem.”

And everyone at the Emirates Stadium should enjoy Saturday’s head-to-head.

Richarlison and Jesus were born a month apart, both are in shape and both are blessed with a menacing slant.

Both moved to North London this summer, deepening the South American touch to this rivalry. Both have added a new dimension to their side. At £47 million, Jesus already seems to be one of the brightest window signings.

His tenacity, movement and intelligence have taken Arsenal to another level.

“I’m not surprised,” Conte said. Neither did Mikel Arteta, who worked with the Brazilian at Manchester City and recognized the importance of adding players for whom winning is a habit.

League leader Arsenal will take on Tottenham in the North London derby on Saturday

Spurs sniffed at Jesus before going to Richarlison. If £52million seemed steep for someone to support Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, no one is now questioning the Brazilian’s worth. He can play across the front lines and, even in late cameos, has a knack for stirring up trouble.

A knock on Dejan Kulusevski should mean Richarlison will start his first North London derby. It promises to be hostile. “Yeah, but you’re talking about a player who has no fear,” Conte said this week. ‘He’s not afraid of anyone. Not about the atmosphere, the noise.’

Jesus will never shy away from a scrap. But do Arsenal want him to act cautiously today as a fifth yellow card would ban him from next Sunday’s game against Liverpool?

Jesus has impressed since he came out of Manchester City, scoring four goals for the Gunners

Meanwhile, Richarlison has scored two important goals in the Champions League for Spurs

“It’s a thin balance,” Arteta said. “It’s in its nature, but you have to play with that level of emotion and with clarity in your brain.”

Richarlison has also strayed from the wrong side of that line at times. Now both have their eyes on the same prize.

Jesus’ 56 Brazilian hats came with a single bruise. Most painful at the 2018 World Cup, when he was number 9 and failed to score.

He was left out of Tite’s most recent roster and had to see Richarlison score three goals in two friendlies.

Brazilian manager Tite will keep a close eye on the derby ahead of the World Cup in November

“He accepted the decision and the way he trained was just, ‘Okay, I need to improve, do more. I really want to be there,” Arteta said yesterday. “We’ll see that on the field. All he can do is play at the level he is playing, or better, and make it difficult for the national team.”

Arteta added: “He plays with incredible dedication and tomorrow he will play that way.”

You feel that Jesus will not be alone.