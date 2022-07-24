Brazil boss Title backs Brazil’s new stars to ease the burden at the World Cup in Qatar this winter

Brazilian manager Tite is excited about the emergence of the young players who rose to fame in European football last season and will be available for the national team in November, when his side are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup in Qatar.

The new generation of talent includes Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, Real Madrid’s champions in the Champions League, Raphinha, the new Tottenham Hotspur striker, Bruno Guimaraes, the versatile Newcastle United midfielder, Antony and Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha .

All of these players are 25 years or younger and are already part of the global elite, which Tite says will ease the pressure on 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, who has been burdened by the Brazilian superstar of his generation throughout his career. has worn.

“I have a feeling that the arrival of these young players will be good for Neymar on and off the pitch,” Tite told Reuters in an interview, revealing that his key player was enthusiastic about his new team-mates.

“The other day Neymar looked at me and said, ‘Coach, these kids coming, it’s just crazy… what a headache getting them all on the pitch.’ He laughed.”

“When you have other players with great technical potential, you share the burden and the attention of our rivals who will now have to choose where to focus their defensive assignments.”

Tite said he expected to use Neymar in a more central role, allowing him to unleash Brazil’s young players up front and adopt a “hybrid system”.

With squads of up to 26 players and five substitutes working in his favor at the World Cup in Qatar, Tite wants to ensure his team is fresh-legged and more unpredictable.

“Neymar has evolved into a more creative role, a point guard, a builder and a finisher, but a nest further back. Bow and arrow, maker and finisher,” Tite explained.

“Football today is fast and relentless and we will face many rivals who will close deep with a five-man defensive front.

“Neymar often played in two teams. If you do that now, you create space for other players who can be just as decisive and important for our team. We are now in a good place.”

After his side was knocked out of the 2018 World Cup by Belgium in a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the quarter-finals, Tite will become the first manager to coach Brazil in two consecutive tournaments since Tele Santana in 1982 and 1986.

The 61-year-old is confident he is a better coach now than he was four years ago in Russia and the experience of having lived through a World Cup will free him and his staff from many distractions.

“Performance is the key. It’s fundamental and we have it. But the most difficult aspect of a World Cup is the mental part. The mental question of a World Cup is absurd, extraordinary,” Tite said.

He added that the pressure will be the same as in Russia, but sees the new generation of players coming through well with the responsibility of wearing Brazil’s colors.

“An experience is essentially practical. You have to live the theory to really understand it. We carry a little bit of Brazil’s legacy,” Tite said.

“Those kids have been working in Brazil for years under 20. They won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, they have a very competitive attitude and their head is in the right place.

“Their visibility among the elite is very high, so they see the weight of the responsibility to play with Brazil naturally. The pressure is there, but they are better prepared.”