Brazil boss Tite accuses Tunisia of trying to ‘get Neymar out of the World Cup’ in heated friendly

Brazilian head coach Tite has accused Tunisian defender Dylan Bronn of deliberately attempting to injure Neymar during a friendly between the two sides ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

In a fiery affair that took place at Neymar’s clubhouse at the Parc des Princes, the Seleço won 5-1 over their North African opponents, but it was incidents outside the game that drew attention.

After 41 minutes. with Brazil already leading comfortably 4-1, Neymar was cynically knocked down by defender Dylan Bronn, with the referee not hesitating to send the Salernitana star off the field immediately.

Brazilian boss Tite has accused Tunisia of attempting to injure Neymar ahead of the World Cup

Tunisian defender Dylan Bronn was sent off in the first half for a brash challenge on the PSG star

After the game, Tite expressed disappointment at the way the Tunisian players had behaved during the friendly, and also insinuated that the challenge for Neymar had been an attempt to inflict the 30-year-old injury ahead of the World Cup.

“The game on the pitch – we knew he would be competitive and loyal, but I had no idea what happened to Neymar. It is a move to take players out of the World Cup.

“The competitive spirit doesn’t allow you to play a friendly that doesn’t have an emotional clash, so we wanted to prepare and we were going to take the risk, yes. But that’s what we decided to do.’

The eviction was one of a number of controversial incidents during the international friendly

The match also saw a banana thrown on the pitch after Richarlison scored for Brazil

The international friendly was also marred by a racist incident targeting Richarlison, and fans pointing lasers at the Selecao stars.

The Spurs star had given his country a 2-1 lead in the first half and was pelted with a number of objects from the crowd during the celebration, including a banana.

After the match, Richarlison took to social media to express his disappointment at the lack of intervention from authorities in the wake of racist incidents.

‘As long as [the authorities] keep “blah blah blah” and don’t punish, it will continue like this, every day and everywhere,” he wrote on Twitter.