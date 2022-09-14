Brazil amusement park ride plummeted to platform and left three people injured

<!–

Three people, including a four-year-old boy, were seriously injured after a ride to a platform at an amusement park in the southeastern Brazilian state of São Paulo collapsed.

A bystander appeared to be filming the child Sunday evening as it sat in one of the seats of the ride being lifted from the platform in Diego’s Park in the municipality of Itanhaém.

The ride, which was supposed to resemble a NASA spaceship, was suspended about 20 feet above the ground for a second before violently falling to the ground.

A four-year-old boy (pictured) suffered abdominal and spinal injuries when a ride that was supposed to resemble a NASA spaceship crashed into Diego’s Park in Brazil Sunday night. The boy remained at the Irmã Dulce hospital on Tuesday, where doctors are evaluating the results of X-ray reports to determine if he needs surgery.

Diego’s Park said it will hire an independent inspector to investigate the cause of the accident

The impact of the sudden collapse shocked the child, who luckily remained strapped to the seat and did not fall out.

All three victims, including a 25-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son, were treated by paramedics in the park and rushed to Irmã Dulce Hospital.

The four-year-old suffered injuries to his abdomen and spine. As of Tuesday, doctors were still reviewing imaging reports to determine if he would need surgery.

The woman and her 12-year-old son were each diagnosed with fractures in the L2 vertebrae. They were released from the medical facility and will have to wear braces while they recover at home.

Diego’s Park remained closed Monday while inspectors investigated the cause of the accident.

The four-year-old was left strapped to his seat after the ride suddenly crashed into the platform

The boy was one of three people, including a 25-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son, injured in the terrifying accident at an amusement park in São Paulo, Brazil.

The city government said Diego’s Park is operating under a temporary permit issued by the fire department. This expires on November 23.

In a statement obtained by the Brazilian online news network G1Diego’s Park said it had been in contact with the two families involved.

The amusement park added that the structural and electrical safety inspection log of the attractions was up-to-date and that all attractions were inspected every day and maintained regularly.

Diego’s Park said it hired an independent inspector to investigate the accident.

DailyMail.com also reached out to Diego’s Park for comment.

The Diego’s Park drive involved in Sunday’s accident is said to resemble a NASA spaceship. The amusement park has been closed since Monday as city inspectors investigate the incident

The accident comes after at least 10 people were injured on September 6 when the roller coaster they were riding derailed at an amusement park in Maranguape, Fortaleza.

One of the victims said everything was fine for the first two laps around the track, but then the cars made a noise, similar to that of a crack, just before one of the carts jumped off the track as they approached a corner.

Authorities said the accident was caused by a broken part in one of the carts.