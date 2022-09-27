Brazil 5-1 Tunisia: South American giants complete World Cup preparations with rout

Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday, with Raphinha scoring twice and one more goal in their final game before the World Cup.

It was another dominant performance by the South American giants beating Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading to Qatar, where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title. .

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a brilliant header from the edge of the field over goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

However, Tunisia equalized seven minutes later with an opportunistic header from Montassar Talbi from a free kick.

However, Brazil were back up front a minute later when Raphinha found Richarlison ghosting behind the defense and the striker fired a low shot between the keeper’s legs.

During the goal celebrations, a banana was thrown from the stands at the Brazilian players, who spoke out against racism after Vinicius Jr was racially abused by Atletico Madrid fans before their derby against Real Madrid this month.

Brazil extended their lead on a Neymar penalty in the 29th minute after Aissa Laidouni stopped Casemiro.

Raphinha scored his second with an accurate low shot from the edge of the area in the 40th after a lightning-fast counterattack.

Two minutes later, Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn was shown a straight red card for a foul on Neymar.

With the win assured, Brazil calmed down in the second half as manager Tite sent several substitutes.

Flamengo forward Pedro, the biggest sensation in the Brazilian league this season, came on the field and scored the fifth with a fantastic first shot from the edge of the box in the 74th.

Brazil opens their World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24 and also faces Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.