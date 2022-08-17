Brazen thieves steal liquor worth thousands of dollars from LA store as security stands by

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A group of brutal thieves were caught breaking into a busy Los Angeles grocery store and stealing booze worth thousands of dollars while a security guard watched idly.

The shocking video shows a gang of robbers plucking bags and armloads filled with bottles from a store before fleeing the exit in broad daylight, amid the awakened county prosecutor who could not be recalled.

Two bandits in hoodies swept through the drinking area as stunned bystanders watched the chaotic scenes unfold.

Despite the chaos, an inactive guard was seen standing a distance from the thieves without interfering – in the county known for its lenient criminal policy.

The guard hesitated to get near the robbers, but slowly crept forward to pick up what appeared to be a nearby bag after the group caused the commotion.

You hear a woman say to a group of bystanders, “Every one of you is going to see what car they’re driving and get their license plate,”

Two brutal thieves in Los Angeles make off with bags filled with liquor while awakened DA is not recalled

A timid security guard (above), dressed in a white long sleeve shirt and black pants, watched near the scene as the robbers continued to pack their bags as bystanders gathered to watch

The thieves appeared to have dropped some of the liquor bottles while aimlessly trying to fill their bags. The floors were filled with broken glass and puddles of booze when the guard crawled to pick up a bag near one of the thieves who was dressed all in black

The thieves, who appeared to be unarmed, filled several sacks of liquor within seconds. One thief appeared to be all in black, while another wore a white hoodie with a black bottom

The thieves fled the front door of the store in seconds with their bags clanging together with every step. No one tried to stop them

Broken bottles of alcohol spilled onto the floor as the unidentified thieves clambered away with their duffel bags filled to the brim.

One suspect was seen all in black, while the other was wearing a white-colored hoodie. Their faces were not visible in the video and police have not confirmed whether anyone has been arrested.

Street People of LA – a page known to post videos “documenting the third world city of Los Angeles” – exposed the bandits on Twitter.

The video caption read, “Equity in action.

‘California values. Thieves steal thousands of dollars of liquor from the supermarket and immediately walk out without any repercussions to celebrate the recall of DA George Gascon who did not qualify for the vote.”

The clip of the robbery was posted days after Progressive District Attorney Gascon was not recalled Monday after organizers ruled 200,000 signatures invalid.

Los Angeles has seen an increase in crime rates in recent months, including more robberies and home invasions. Critics have blamed Gascon for the criminal justice reforms that critics say have fueled lawlessness.

The attempt to recall the progressive prosecutor was critics’ second attempt after the first failed last year.

The organizers of the recall had to collect about 570,000 valid petition signatures to trigger an election. On Monday, the provincial registrar announced that they had found only 520,000 valid signatures of the 710,000 that had been submitted.

The robbery took place days after progressive prosecutor George Gascon was not recalled by critics who say his wakeful policies have led to an increase in crime

The attempt to recall the awakened prosecutor was the second since last year. Los Angeles is one of the most populous counties in America where crime has increased

About 5,705 robberies have been reported in Los Angeles from early 2022 to August 6. In the same period last year, 4,753 robberies were documented.

Meanwhile, the statistics of murders and shootings are neck and neck compared to last year – almost the same number. Overall, violent crime is up 5.7 percent, with 18,852 cases since August 6, compared to 17,832 last year.

The city has been horrified by multiple daytime crimes, including the January 13 murder of Brianna Kupfer in broad daylight by a mentally ill man who randomly stabbed her while she was working at a luxury furniture store.