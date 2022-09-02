Brazen thieves cut security wires off designer handbags and walk out with of an Arizona Ross store

<!–

Brutal thieves were caught cutting safety cables from designer handbags and walked out with a basket of shoes from an Arizona Ross store.

A video – posted by PPV Tahoe on Instagram – showed an unidentified man and woman stealing a load of designer purses and a basket full of shoes.

In the video, alarm bells can be heard going off as a man in a white shirt lazily scrolls through the rack of purses before casually walking away with what appears to be a pair of Michael Kors bags.

A woman, who is with him, can be seen carrying a decorative laundry basket full of shoes from the door of a store in Peoria, Arizona, according to PPV-Tahoe.

Customers did not seem alarmed by the brutal thieves and continued to shop as if nothing had happened.

A man was seen stealing designer bags from a Ross store in Peoria, Arizona at an unknown time

He was seen walking out with what appeared to be at least one Michael Kors purse

the woman was seen with a laundry basket full of shoes as she walked out of the store with her head down

They were seen in a white car with no one trying to stop them

Even the manager, who appeared to be standing by the rack, didn’t interact much with the thieves.

An associate of Ross ran after the couple and appeared to throw a rock at them, but that didn’t stop them.

It is not clear whether a report was made to the police and how much was stolen. Employees at both Ross stores in Peoria told DailyMail.com they were not aware of the incident.

Robberies across the country have increased, especially in New York City, where a gang of seven thieves quietly left a Lululemon store with $30,000 worth of items.

Seven thieves, believed to be between the ages of 30 and 50, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th Avenue with empty carts and laundry bags, while the guard looked nonchalantly as they grabbed piles of clothing on Aug. 16.

Targeting the upscale West Village neighborhood, the brazen robbers ran out of the store with their finds—without being apprehended by the guard.

Surveillance footage of the store showed the thieves going in and out of the store around noon, looting thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise while the apparently undisturbed guard, dressed in a white shirt and black tie, stood by.

New York police are looking for a group of thieves who were shopping in NYC Lululemon on Aug. 16.

Another woman walked out with a bag full of clothes, a little more in a hurry than the others. Yet the guard did not intervene

The first thief left with a cart full of goods, while another struggled to put all the clothes he’d gathered in a bag right in front of the man – who didn’t move an inch.

Another woman ran out of the store with a stuffed bag. The group fled in an unknown direction.

Major cities – such as NYC, LA and Chicago – have seen a huge increase in robberies.

In NYC, robberies are up 39 percent. In the City of Angels, that is 18 percent higher. And the Windy City is up 19 percent at the end of August.