Brawl at the Coopers Ale House Gepps Cross blocks Adelaide’s Princess Highway

Police are looking for more than a dozen revelers who broke into a mass pub brawl in which a man was brutally knocked unconscious as a highway was blocked off in a major city.

Dashcam owner Tony De Ieso filmed the moment when a group of angry teenagers from Adelaide crossed the Princess Highway shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fight broke out in front of the Coopers Ale House of Gepps Cross, in the north of the town.

Images show how the men violently beat and push each other, with one man falling unconscious to the ground during a struggle.

More than a dozen men (above) broke into a brawl in front of Gepps Cross’s Coppers Ale House on Wednesday evening, partially blocking the Princess Highway

Several others fell onto the road before onlookers intervened and separated them.

However, some men in high-vis shirts lingered in front of the pub, seemingly to rekindle tensions.

Mr De Ieso said he called triple zero after seeing the fight but the men fled before police arrived.

South Australia Police are now investigating the incident.

One man was knocked unconscious during the viscous fight (above), but they all fled before police arrived

It is understood that some of the men who remained injured at the scene were offered treatment by paramedics but declined.

Mr De Ieso said he hopes the men “grow up a bit”.

“It’s lucky I didn’t have my kids in the car because that’s not something I want them to see,” he told Seven News.

“Looked like a few people got hurt. There was a man lying on the floor for a while.’