Bravo’s Real Girlfriends of Paris stars reveal biggest culture shock for Americans: ‘Foreskin!’

Bravo says Bonjour to Paris in his latest reality series to go international.

Real Girlfriends of Paris sees six American expats – Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito – work, live and love in the City of Light.

In an exclusive chat with DailyMail.com, Anya and Emily star in season one, revealing the NSFW shock they didn’t expect when they moved to Paris.

Real Girlfriends of Paris will provide an unparalleled look at what it’s like for young American women living abroad in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Castmates Emily and Anya promise the series won’t be your friend’s Instagram-enhanced Parisian vacation, nor the Real Housewives’ table-flipping-tiki-torch-throwing-prosthesis-leg-throwing mayhem.

“This is a different kind of reality show because it’s real,” says Anya Firestone.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing my family and friends see what I’m up to here in Paris,” Emily Gorelik added.

“There’s a whole stereotype of me on social media,” she continues. “Living her best life, like she’s been on vacation in Paris for the past few years…I think the show gives me more depth and shows what I’m actually doing.”

Anya appears in season one of Real Girlfriends in Paris as the de facto leader of the group – sort of like an impeccably dressed big sister who’s there to impart wisdom on everything from fine French artwork to fine French cheeses.

Anya, a native of New Yorker, is completely entangled in Parisian culture and has even found a fabulous French fiancée, Mathieu.

“I don’t miss America,” she jokes.

Dressed from head to toe, Anya doesn’t seem like the type to ever get caught embracing the American custom of grabbing your morning Starbucks in sweatpants — and she seems to make sure her fellow girlfriends wouldn’t either.

It took some getting used to for both girls to become one with the Parisian culture. As for the biggest culture shock? “Foreskin,” Anya blurts out.

‘It is true!’ Emily enthusiastically agrees with a fit of giggles. ‘Especially for two Jewish girls’.

A real Emily in Paris, Gorelik has lived in France for three years and came to the country through a study abroad program at NYU.

She admits that the language barrier is her biggest struggle: “That’s what I struggle with to this day. After a few drinks you definitely click.’

Aside from expected issues with language and culture barriers, the cast will be concerned with learning to be vulnerable when it comes to love and lust in front of the cameras.

Parisians “appreciate the joys” in life, Anya explained. “The city is proud of its culture – it’s like ‘well, that’s how it was’ – sometimes that’s charming and sometimes it’s very difficult.”

Anya teases that there’s been some tension this season with her fiancé’s attempt to switch careers. The search proves difficult in Paris, where there is much less of the ‘hustle’ mentality that embraces the American work culture.

“It’s something I’m proud to share,” Emily says of the show. ‘Not everyone can do what I – or what most of us girls have done – ie, have [it] in you to pick up or make the decision to say ‘Hey, I’m going to mate, I’m going to make this my home, whatever it takes.’

Real Girlfriends of Paris premieres Monday, September 5 at 9:15 PM ET/PT.