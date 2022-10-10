Braves sign rookie P Strider to six-year, $75-million contract

ATLANTA (AP) — Even as they prepare for next season, the Atlanta Braves are stocking up for the future.

The reigning World Series champions signed new right-handed Spencer Strider on Monday to a $75 million contract for six years, the latest in a string of long-term deals for their young core.

The signing of Strider, who turns 24 this month, came after only 33 appearances in the Dutch big league. But he has quickly become one of the team’s hottest players with his 100mph fastball and bushy mustache.

Strider said he was eager to make a deal because of “the dedication to winning not just now but in the future with the guys at this clubhouse.”

“That means a lot to me,” he added. “It’s very cool and humble to have the opportunity to stay here.”

The move came a day before the Braves open their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and less than two months after Atlanta signed another rookie, outfielder Michael Harris II, to a $72 million eight-year contract.

Harris’s deal includes a few team options that could increase its value to $102 million in 10 years.

Also in August, the Braves signed Austin Riley to a $212 million ten-year contract, effective in 2023, to hand out the most lucrative deal in franchise history, even though the wily third baseman wouldn’t qualify for free agency for yet. three times. seasons.

The signings of Riley, Harris and Strider were an extension of the Braves’ philosophy to lock up their young stars on long-term contracts, even if they are under club control for several more seasons.

Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is tied to the Braves until 2027, while second baseman Ozzie Albies has a discounted contract that ties him to Atlanta for three more seasons.

In fact, almost every key player on the team is under contract or team control at least until 2023. The one exception is shortstop Dansby Swanson, who is one of the biggest awards in free agency, although the Braves have made it clear they hope he stays in Atlanta.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos began negotiating a new deal for Strider in early September.

“Sometimes these things take a while and go back and forth,” Anthopoulos said. “But we are grateful that it worked.”

Strider’s contract includes a $22 million club option for 2029 with a $5 million buyout. If the option is exercised, the deal will be worth $92 million.

Strider opened the season as a reliever, but then solidified Atlanta’s rotation to see the Braves win their fifth consecutive NL East title.

He will earn $1 million per season in 2023 and 2024, $4 million in 2025, $20 million in 2026 and $22 million per season in 2027-2028.

Strider became the first pitcher in baseball history to strike out at least 200 while giving up less than 100 hits.

“He’s not afraid of anyone,” said catcher Travis d’Arnaud. “He believes in himself, that’s the most important thing to me.”

Strider was 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 31 games, including 20 starts. He struckout 202 in 131 2/3 innings and gave up 86 hits.

An oblique injury has kept Strider sidelined since September 18. The Braves have said they are optimistic he can return for the playoffs, either as a starter or perhaps working out of the bullpen as he builds arm strength.

“He succeeded in both roles,” said d’Arnaud. “Just to have him there is big for us and would be great.”

Strider said he was encouraged about his prospects after dropping a hill on Sunday.

“I feel great,” he said. “We’re still waiting to go out and do our job for today and see how that goes. But those decisions and everything will be up to the team of course, and how we want to plan the series and all that. I feel good , and hopefully it will continue to evolve in that direction.”

Like so many of the young Braves stars, Strider knows where he will be for many more seasons to come.

“That’s the motivation to make something like this happen by being here and staying with the people I come to work with every day,” Strider said. “I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”