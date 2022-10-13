Braves fan throws drink at Phillies rival fan after NLDS Game 1 loss

<!–

It’s fair to say that the Atlanta Braves didn’t get off to a good start in their NLDS matchup after losing to the Phillies 7-6 in Game 1, and one of their fans took the defeat a little too much to heart for his composure to lose against a rival supporter.

Fan footage from Tuesday’s home game — shared by Barstool Philly — shows the moment the Braves fan turns and throws his drink at the high-spirited and much younger Phillies fan, who found himself two seats and a row back.

And that’s not all… the Braves fan threw his empty cup right at the rival fan’s head after spilling it all over his white t-shirt.

An Atlanta Braves fan unleashed his anger on a Phillies fan during Game 1 in Atlanta on Tuesday, pouring his drink over him before threatening to give him the ‘beatdown’

The two rival fans then got into a heated exchange as the pair drew closer in the stands

The two individuals then engaged in a battle of words before the Braves fan slapped the Phillies fan’s hand and told him to keep it to himself. The Braves fan later decides to take on the Phillies fan as the pair moved closer to the stands.

He takes off his cap, throws it on the floor and yells: ‘You want the beatdown?! Yes or no?! Do you want it or not?!’

The man’s wife and another Braves fan quickly intervene and get in between the duo.

The Phillies fan, along with a friend who was on the fringe, later clarified exactly what had happened at Truist Park (in Atlanta) to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

“He threw a drink in my face, he yelled at me that I was being disrespectful, but I was just trying to be cool, telling him I was just trying to watch Phillies-Braves,” the young fan told Chris. O’Connell.

Before he was pulled away, the Braves fan took off his cap and yelled, “Want a spanking?”

Matt Olson’s three-run home run in the ninth inning wasn’t enough for the Braves to win

His friend then jumped in to reveal that the Braves fan’s wife was “on our side.”

“His wife said to us, ‘Oh, he’s alright, he’s alright,'” said the unidentified fan, adding that he and his friends just wanted to ‘have a good time’ while taking their team out of the house. saw win.

Meanwhile, the Phillies have won three straight games to enter these playoffs, and it hardly looks like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.

They followed up their wildcard sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a win over the team that finished 14 games ahead of them in the NL East.

Atlanta has a 55-26 record at home and a 101-61 record overall. The Braves have a record of 41-25 in games in which they did not allow a home run. Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 40-41 on the road.

The Phillies have hit a total of 205 home runs, making them fourth in the NL.

Game 2 on Wednesday will be the 21st meeting between these teams this season. The Braves have an 11-9 lead in the season.