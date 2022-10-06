Brave Ozzy Osbourne looks frail as he goes for a walk in Los Angeles

Brave Ozzy Osbourne was spotted out for a walk in Los Angeles today with his sidekick, just days after his wife Sharon said her ‘heart was breaking’ for him.

The rock and roll legend, 73, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 – which causes muscle stiffness and slow movement and is currently incurable.

Ozzy was spotted walking up and down the streets of LA as his helper helped him by holding him in an orange strap around his waist.

Despite looking frail, the rocker grinned and jeered as he walked up and down the street on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the rocker took the stage for his first US performance in four years during halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills, while his wife Sharon, 69, looked on.

He performed his classic track Crazy Train with Zakk Wylde. He was also flanked by musicians including drummer Tommy Clufetos, bassist Chris Chaney and guitarist Andrew Watt.

And last month Ozzy also appeared on stage in the UK for the first time since undergoing surgery in June.

Before his operation, the frail singer was seen out in public leaning on a cane as he walked.

Osbourne walked down the street with an aide

Osbourne chuckled and laughed as he enjoyed the fall weather in Los Angeles

His helper held on to a belt that was around Ozzy’s waist. His condition means that moving and walking can become increasingly difficult

He was released from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon called ‘a major operation’ that would ‘determine the rest of his life’.

Speaking about Ozzy, Sharon told an ITV documentary this week: ‘I just think about my husband and like you who was very energetic, loved going out, he did a two-hour show on stage every night and ran around like a mad man.

‘Suddenly your life just stops – life as you knew it.

‘When I look at my husband my heart breaks for him, I’m sorry to see him like that but what he’s going through is worse.

‘When I look at him and he doesn’t know, I like to cry.’

Along with Parkinson’s and a bout of Covid, Ozzy has been dealing with the fallout from a brutal quad accident in 2003. He suffered neck injuries, which were later exacerbated by a fall in 2019 that resulted in 15 screws being inserted into his back.

Health issues: Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 (the couple pictured in 2020)

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne arrive at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020

Sharon and Ozzy share a kiss on the red carpet in 2020

Sharon and Ozzy were full of good news this week when their daughter Kelly Osbourne announced that she is pregnant with a baby boy.

The star, 37, who revealed she was expecting back in May, confirmed the gender of her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45.

She shared that her devoted father has already spread the news to all his friends as he is very excited.

Kelly told Entertainment Tonight: ‘[Dad]told everyone before I ever got the chance. But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is.’

She went on to claim that her parents have supported her ‘every step of the way’ of her pregnancy.

This summer, Ozzy made headlines after announcing his plans to move back to the UK after living in the States for over 25 years.

He said he ‘doesn’t want to die in crazy America’ so he wants to move back to where he was born and raised.

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, made a triumphant appearance at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium on Thursday, playing a few songs at halftime of the NFL season opener, just months after undergoing ‘life-changing surgery’ back in June

The rock legend performed his classic track Crazy Train with Zakk Wylde at his first US appearance in four years during halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills

Along with his music manager wife Sharon, 69, he is believed to be moving to their 120-year-old Grade II listed Buckinghamshire pile Welders House.

He told the Observer: ‘I’m tired of people being killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s crazy.’

He continued: ‘I’m English. I want to go back. But saying that, if my wife said we have to live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.’

Sharon dismissed any speculation that the move might have been prompted by Ozzy’s battle with Parkinson’s disease, adding: “It’s not the US at all. There’s nothing united about it.

‘It’s a very strange place to live right now.’