Bras N Things ‘erotic’ Palmerston shopping centre ads spark Northern Territory mum’s fury

An enraged mother has blown up a lingerie chain for its “erotic” advertising displays in the middle of a suburban shopping mall, showing close-ups of women wearing skimpy thongs.

Hannah Curran, 43, was shocked by the video ads she saw in a Bras N Things store in Palmerston’s Gateway Shopping Center in the Northern Territory.

In a blistering post on Facebook, she likened the store to a “strip club” above the window displays: woman’s buttocks in barely any underwear.

“Don’t look at it if it bothers you,” said one social media commenter (pictured, Bras N Things store in Palmerston, Northern Territory)

Ms. Curran called the store and mall out of the raunchy display, saying the store was “trying to turn it into a strip club for the public.”

‘Absolutely disgusting, [you should be] shame on Bras N Things and Gateway, kids can walk by and see this filth,” the mother said in a video.

She raged, ‘We can’t accept this as okay in our society!

Bras n Things headquarters and Gateway Shopping Center Palmerston NT allow this in public from outside the store for all ages to see!

‘My main concern is that children can easily see these sexualized erotic images.

“We as a society must protect children and not normalize and promote pornographic, sexual or erotic images.”

She won the support of many others on social media.

“It’s ill-considered and doesn’t take into account all the different ages of people using this passageway,” one person wrote.

“Not everyone is okay with a woman’s ass, with a thong in the crack in plain sight.”

Another added, “Maybe it’s better to turn the display to the inside of the store.”

But while some supported her, others strongly disagreed.

“Don’t look at it if it bothers you,” one commented, while another joked, “I don’t think anyone would complain if it turns into a strip club.”

“Gosh, another Karen. Have you been to the pools or the beach? Get over yourself,” one wrote.

“It’s not about hating anyone or being a prude. There is simply no need to advertise. It’s shocking advertising and it’s designed to make people watch’

‘All I see is a ‘Christian’ trying to impose their moral opinions on others. Stop trying to force your beliefs on those of us who don’t want them,” said one commenter.

Another added: ‘It’s not about hating anyone or being squeamish. There is simply no need to advertise. It’s a shocking advertisement and it’s designed to get people to watch.

“We take our duty of care very seriously,” they told the… NT News. “It was done by the store for the store.

‘But if we did receive a complaint, we would first contact the retailer.’