Brandy joins A24 Films’ psychological horror film The Front Room from The Eggers Brothers

The multi-talented Brandy is once again donning her acting cap and joining the cast of the A24 psychological horror film The Front Room.

The actress, born Brandy Norwood, stars in the film alongside Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff, via Variety.

Brandy also shared the news on Instagram, while sharing several other posts indicating that production began Thursday, headed by The Eggers Brothers – Max and Sam Eggers – the younger brothers of The Northman director Robert Eggers.

The story revolves around ‘a young, newly pregnant couple who are forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family’.

No details were given at this time about the characters played by Brandy, Hunter, Burnap or Huff.

Max and Sam Eggers will make their directorial debut and adapt the screenplay for Susan Hill’s short story of the same name.

A24 will produce the film alongside Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari and Bryan Sonderman of Two & Two Pictures of Two & Two Pictures and Julia Oh and David Hinojosa of 2AM.

A24 finances The Front Room and takes care of the worldwide distribution of the film.

Brandy also shared a photo of Variety’s headline with her 5.7 million Instagram followers to share the news with them.

‘It is official! THE FRONT ROOM of The Eggers’ Brothers I can’t wait for you all to see this,” Brandy began.

‘God you are amazing!!!! I trust you all my life,” she added in the caption of her post.

“Thank you for this great opportunity to work with this incredible cast, crew and studio that everyone wants to work with and of course my Eggers family,” she concluded.

She also took to her Instagram story, sharing a Deadline headline about the project, and a message from A24 revealing that production is now underway.

The post featured a photo of The Eggers Brothers, with Brandy adding: ‘These young geniuses are so next level, so thankful and @A24 whoa.’

She also shared a photo of the set in which she is sitting in a director’s chair, reading the script from the Eggers Brothers and a tweet from A24.

