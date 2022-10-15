Brandy dresses casually in sweater and matching sweats during first outing after hospitalization

Brandy cut a relaxed figure in Los Angeles on Saturday during her first public outing since she had a “possible seizure” at her home.

The singer-songwriter, 43, stepped out in a gray sweater and matching sweatpants. She added a blue-grey headscarf to her relaxed look.

The I Wanna Be Down singer was carrying a black shoulder bag when she left a CVS with a bag of purchased goods.

She wore white crocodiles and had numerous earrings sticking out of the earlobes and cartilage of her ears.

Despite wearing little or no makeup, Brandy’s skin looked flawless in the early morning glow of the sun.

She curled her lips into a small smile as she pulled into the parking lot after the weekend excursion.

Brandy’s appearance marked the first time she had been seen in public since she had health scares earlier this week.

TMZ reported that the Missing You singer was in a Los Angeles hospital following her possible assault.

The singer and actress was at home when the medical emergency occurred, and an ambulance was called at 12 noon local time on Tuesday, October 11.

Brandy, 43, released a statement hours later informing fans that she has now been ordered by doctors to rest due to “dehydration and low amounts of food.”

She wrote: ‘To my beloved family, friends and starz, thank you for sending love and light to my path. I follow the doctor’s prescription and get the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of food.’

Add: ‘Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for all of you, see you soon.’

The outlet noted that it was unknown if there were any other health issues that led to the medical emergency.

The health crisis came just days after her younger brother Ray J, 41, raised the alarm over disturbing content shared on his Instagram.

The posts since deleted showed a video of the star’s legs hanging over a ledge, asking if he should “just jump off it.”

Despite the messages, a source informed TMZ Ray J had been drinking then and he’s fine now.

The star soon after uploaded a throwback to her and Ray J on her childhood Instagram, “Need you bro.”

The two siblings are known for their close bond and have supported each other over the years.

Earlier in July, Ray J shared a post showing a tattoo on his leg that depicted his sister.

When you talk to TMZ on the decision to get the tattoo and in response to some of the initial reactions he received, the One Wish singer explained, “It’s my leg, it’s my sister.”

Although Brandy himself was “a little uncomfortable about it,” he initially said, “I love my sister and that was just a symbol of thanking you for putting me in. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here. I feel humbled that she is only helping me.”

Because of their close relationship, Brandy was quick to express her love to her younger brother after his troubling messages on Thursday.

“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I’d jump off and die tonight,” he captioned a video showing his view from a high point.

A source told TMZ that he had been drinking when he posted the messages and his wife Princess Love eventually persuaded him to delete them.

The TMZ insider further stated that Ray J — real name William Ray Norwood Jr. — just ‘fumbled’ on social media and didn’t need a trip to the hospital.

His original disturbing posts included a photo of his feet dangling over a drop, with the caption: ‘Should I just jump off and end it. Utilities!!! ????’

On his Instagram Stories, he wrote: ‘trying to find out – maybe this life was an illusion – – maybe the next life was my real reality.’

A source claimed he posted the messages while traveling in Mexico with his wife and their children Melody, four, and Epik, two.

In 2020, Brandy opened up about her eight-year hiatus from music.

While the star was acting and Broadway, she mostly spent time working on herself, she said during her performance on Tamron Hall Show, via Yahoo: ‘It was a lot of self-reflection and a lot of things I had to face about myself.’

The mother of one revealed that she struggled with depression and had suicidal thoughts during that time.

“I think it’s important for me as an artist, as a vessel, to use my music as a way to tell my story. And I feel like there are so many people going through their own things, their own problems and when they see someone like me open up, they can feel like they’re not alone,” she said on the show.

Add: “That’s my path, I just want to be an inspiration and a help to other people to get through some of the things that they go through in their daily lives, their daily struggles.”

Brandy spoke of her 20-year-old daughter Sy’Rai during the interview: ‘She is an angel, she is my light. She really doesn’t understand how many times she saved me. So many times when I’ve felt like giving up, she’s been the reason I’m still here today and still doing what I do. She is everything to me, she is my world.’

In 2020, Brandy released her seventh studio album called B7, her first album in eight years.

Earlier this year, Brandy released a song with daughter Sy’Rai called Nothing Without You.

In June 2022, she announced that she is working on her eighth studio album.