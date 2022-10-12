Brandy, 43, hospitalized for ‘possible seizure’ following a medical incident at her home in LA

Brandy is in a hospital in LA recovering from a suspected seizure.

The singer and actress was at home when the medical emergency occurred, and an ambulance was called at 12 noon local time on Tuesday, October 11. TMZ.

She appears to be recovering, according to the outlet, with her parents staying with her in the hospital.

The latest: Brandy is in an LA hospital recovering from a suspected seizure; pictured on September 20, 2018 in Atlanta

The outlet noted that it is not known if there were any other health issues that led to the medical emergency.

Brandy is currently still in hospital, TMZ reports.

Their insider believes the star had a seizure, but it has not been confirmed.

Get well: She appears to be recovering, according to the outlet, with her parents at the hospital with her; seen on July 15, 2022 in LA

The health crisis came just days after her younger brother Ray J, 41, raised the alarm over disturbing content shared on his Instagram last week.

The posts since deleted showed a video of the star’s legs hanging over a ledge, asking if he should “just jump off it.” Despite the messages, a source informed TMZ Ray J had been drinking then and he’s fine now.

The star soon after uploaded a throwback to her and Ray J on her childhood Instagram, “Need you bro.”

The two siblings are known for their close bond and have supported each other over the years.

Earlier in July, Ray J shared a post showing a tattoo on his leg that depicted his sister.

When to talk to TMZ on the decision to get the tattoo and in response to some of the initial reactions he received, the One Wish singer explained, “It’s my leg, it’s my sister.”

Support: Brandy uploaded a post to her Instagram earlier on Friday, sending her love and support to younger brother Ray J, 41, after he shared a post expressing suicidal thoughts

Although Brandy himself was “a little uncomfortable about it,” he initially said, “I love my sister and that was just a symbol of thanking you for putting me in. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here. I feel humbled that she is only helping me.”

Because of their close relationship, Brandy was quick to express her love to her younger brother after his troubling messages on Thursday.

“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I’d jump off and die tonight,” he captioned a video showing his view from a high point.

A source told TMZ that he had been drinking when he posted the messages and his wife Princess Love eventually persuaded him to delete them.

The TMZ insider further stated that Ray J — real name William Ray Norwood Jr. — just ‘fumbled’ on social media and didn’t need a trip to the hospital.

His original disturbing posts included a photo of his feet dangling over a drop, with the caption: ‘Should I just jump off and end it. Utilities!!! ????’

On his Instagram Stories, he wrote: ‘trying to find out – maybe this life was an illusion – – maybe the next life was my real reality.’

A source claimed he posted the messages while traveling in Mexico with his wife and their children Melody, four, and Epik, two.