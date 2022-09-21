Brandon Williams rubbishes idea that Ronaldo has been a bad influence on Man United dressing room

Ronaldo has had to accept a bench role this season under new boss Erik ten Hag

Rumors circulated that the Portuguese international was the cause of the unrest

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United team-mate Brandon Williams has dismissed rumors that there was a dressing room when the Portuguese icon returned.

As the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made his Old Trafford comeback, excitement was at an all-time high as United edged out Manchester City to secure their former star’s signature.

Things soon turned sour, however, and stories of unrest and dressing room break-outs broke out, with some claiming Ronaldo was the cause – but Brandon Williams has defended his team-mate.

Cristiano Ronaldo, left, has had a ‘massive impact’ on the Manchester United dressing room, says Brandon Williams, right.

Talking to The sportsmanWilliams said: ‘I wasn’t there when he first came back, but since I’ve come back he’s been a massive influence.’

One of the rumors that began to circulate claimed that a Ronaldo-led Portuguese-speaking faction broke out at the club – but Williams disagrees.

‘He always talks to me. He makes sure he doesn’t leave anyone out. He just talks to everyone.’

The United full-back, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City, was also quick to redirect blame from inside the dressing room to the media.

Williams insists Ronaldo ‘talks to everyone’ despite rumors he has caused rifts

‘With a club of this size, many stories come out.

“So the stories that come out when United don’t lose, the papers need stories to bring out to make the league interesting because it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Man United have bounced back from a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign with four wins on the run – including victories over rivals Liverpool and league leaders Arsenal.

Although Ronaldo has had to play the unfamiliar role of coming on from the bench as new boss Erik ten Hag prefers to explore a more dynamic attack.

With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and even Christian Eriksen being pre-favoured in previous league games, it looks like the five-time Champions League winner still has a long way to go to get back into the starting XI.