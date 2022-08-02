Brandon Smith reveals the ‘special’ punishment he got from the Storm for calling NRL referee a cheat

Melbourne star Brandon Smith has made it clear how his coach Craig Bellamy has disciplined him for being sent off in a crucial game after calling a referee a ‘cheat’.

He was referred straight to the NRL judge and given a three-game suspension for abusing referee Adam Gee during the Storm’s loss to Cronulla in round 17, but that was nothing compared to the penalty he received from coach Craig Bellamy .

Smith will return Friday night for his match against Gold Coast at AAMI Park and admitted that Bellamy forced him into isolation during those three weeks to think carefully about his actions.

Smith has been forced to train away from his Melbourne Storm teammates as punishment for calling NRL referee Adam Gee a ‘cheat’, giving him a three-week suspension

“I haven’t really trained with the squad yet, so I don’t know what it feels like to be back yet,” said Smith. News Corp.

‘I recently trained a bit with them, but this will be my first real one this week.

“I’m being punished, so I’ve been sidelined for a bit working out with the fitness guy.”

It was a rough awakening for Smith, who said he had never seen another player isolated from the rest of the squad.

Bellamy is not the kind of coach who turns a blind eye to acts like abusing an NRL official

“No, that’s not the norm, that’s very special,” he said of the punishment.

“I think it was just kind of a punishment for not putting the team first.

“It was quite tough and a bit of a grind.

‘Wake up early and train on your own, that gets pretty boring.

“But just being able to hang out with the guys now makes me a lot more grateful to be in a team sport.”

He says the tailor-made punishment was Bellamy’s way of taking away the thing Smith loves most, footy with his friends

“I think that’s what the whole isolation of the three weeks was trying to teach me,” he said.

“Just making yourself feel guilty for your actions by taking away what you love most.

“And for me with footy that’s playing with my mates and my friends and enjoying it.

“They kind of took that away from me and that sucks.

“I have to hang out with the fitness coach and he’s not much fun either.”

Smith argues with Cronulla fans after being sent off for abusing referee Adam Gee

The Storm can’t afford a shocking loss to the basement-dwelling Titans on Friday, and Smith said the injury-ridden group has not given up on pushing for another premiership this season.

“It’s a weird old year for all of us, we have a lot of injuries,” he said.

“It’s no surprise that it’s going to be a little difficult this year.

“We’ve lost Welchy (Christian Welch), Reimis (Smith), George (Jennings) and Paps (Ryan Papenhuyzen) this season and that’s four of our best 13.

“We’ve got loads of other injuries that come through and they’re apologies, but I’m willing to make those apologies now because we’ve had about 16 pretty serious injuries this year and we only have a 26-man squad.

“We’re still fourth and that’s the crazy thing we’ve been able to keep in the fight.”